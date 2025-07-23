Intershop's 2025 Mid-Year Financials Revealed!
Intershop Communications AG faced a challenging first half of 2025, marked by declining revenues and shifting market dynamics. Revenue fell to EUR 17.2 million, down from EUR 19.0 million the previous year. The cloud segment experienced a slight revenue dip of 1% to EUR 10.1 million. Notably, incoming cloud orders plummeted by 41%. Service revenues decreased by 27% to EUR 3.7 million, attributed to resource-heavy projects and a strategic shift to the partner network. Gross profit saw a 10% decline to EUR 7.6 million, while operating expenses were trimmed by 5% to EUR 8.5 million. With EBITDA at EUR 0.7 million and an EBIT of EUR -0.9 million, Intershop has adjusted its full-year forecast, anticipating a revenue drop of 10% to 15% and a negative EBIT.
- Intershop Communications AG reported a revenue of EUR 17.2 million for the first half of 2025, down from EUR 19.0 million the previous year.
- The cloud segment saw a slight revenue decline of 1% to EUR 10.1 million, with a significant 41% drop in incoming cloud orders.
- Service revenues decreased by 27% to EUR 3.7 million due to resource-intensive projects and a shift to the partner network.
- Gross profit fell by 10% to EUR 7.6 million, while operating expenses decreased by 5% to EUR 8.5 million.
- EBITDA was EUR 0.7 million, down from EUR 1.1 million, with an operating result (EBIT) of EUR -0.9 million.
- Intershop reduced its full-year forecast, expecting a revenue decline of 10% to 15% and a negative EBIT in the low single-digit million euro range.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 23.07.2025.
The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,4050EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.
