Intershop's 2025 Mid-Year Financials Revealed!

Intershop Communications AG reported a revenue of EUR 17.2 million for the first half of 2025, down from EUR 19.0 million the previous year.

The cloud segment saw a slight revenue decline of 1% to EUR 10.1 million, with a significant 41% drop in incoming cloud orders.

Service revenues decreased by 27% to EUR 3.7 million due to resource-intensive projects and a shift to the partner network.

Gross profit fell by 10% to EUR 7.6 million, while operating expenses decreased by 5% to EUR 8.5 million.

EBITDA was EUR 0.7 million, down from EUR 1.1 million, with an operating result (EBIT) of EUR -0.9 million.

Intershop reduced its full-year forecast, expecting a revenue decline of 10% to 15% and a negative EBIT in the low single-digit million euro range.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 23.07.2025.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,4050EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.





