Wienerberger's H1 2025 Trading Update: Key Insights Revealed

Wienerberger demonstrated resilience in H1 2025, increasing revenues to €2.3 billion compared to €2.2 billion in H1 2024 despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The company implemented decisive cost-management measures and strategic investments, achieving solid results and increased sales volumes in key sectors.

In Western Europe, Wienerberger capitalized on early recovery signs, particularly in France and the Netherlands, while facing a weak construction environment in Germany.

The UK and Ireland saw a 12% increase in brick sales volume, with expectations for further growth as manufacturing constraints for roof tiles are resolved.

Eastern Europe experienced a slowdown, but Wienerberger maintained margins through targeted pricing and efficiency initiatives, anticipating gradual recovery in the second half of 2025.

In North America, the company faced a weaker macroeconomic environment, with a 7% decline in brick volumes in the US, but the piping business grew by 4%, maintaining market share.

