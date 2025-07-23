    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsToyota Jidosha AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Toyota Jidosha
    289 Aufrufe 289 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Evotec, GoPro Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Evotec, GoPro Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - 1220050971

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 GoPro Registered (A) +56,63 % Konsum Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Krispy Kreme +41,24 % Nahrungsmittel Nachrichten
    🥉 Toyota Jidosha +14,14 % Fahrzeugindustrie Nachrichten
    🟥 Enphase Energy -7,68 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Texas Instruments -11,95 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Telix Pharmaceuticals -14,78 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
    Short
    360,00€
    Basispreis
    2,71
    Ask
    × 10,45
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    301,29€
    Basispreis
    3,04
    Ask
    × 9,63
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 AFC Energy Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Battery X Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      SAP Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Northern Dynasty Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Evotec 63 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Tesla 53 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silber 43 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 37 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 36 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 33 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Evotec, GoPro Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.