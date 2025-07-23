Evotec, GoPro Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - 1220050971
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|GoPro Registered (A)
|+56,63 %
|Konsum
|🥈
|Krispy Kreme
|+41,24 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|Toyota Jidosha
|+14,14 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Enphase Energy
|-7,68 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Texas Instruments
|-11,95 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-14,78 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|AFC Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|SAP
|Informationstechnologie
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Evotec
|63
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Tesla
|53
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Silber
|43
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|37
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|36
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Atos
|33
|Informationstechnologie
GoPro Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +165,85 %
Platz 1
Krispy Kreme
Wochenperformance: +90,84 %
Platz 2
Toyota Jidosha
Wochenperformance: -2,68 %
Platz 3
Enphase Energy
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Platz 4
Texas Instruments
Wochenperformance: -14,02 %
Platz 5
Telix Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -12,02 %
Platz 6
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +30,00 %
Platz 7
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -23,50 %
Platz 8
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -9,55 %
Platz 9
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +10,05 %
Platz 10
SAP
Wochenperformance: -0,68 %
Platz 11
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: -59,84 %
Platz 12
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -14,05 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +6,57 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,78 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,00 %
Platz 16
BYD
Wochenperformance: +7,60 %
Platz 17
Atos
Wochenperformance: -1,63 %
Platz 18
