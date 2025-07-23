MBB SE: 37% EBITDA Surge, Eyes Top Forecast Range

MBB SE increased its EBITDA by 37% in the first half of 2025, reaching €76.4 million.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 rose by 16.8% to €545.5 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 14.1%.

Strong performance was driven by Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS, with second-quarter EBITDA growing by 40.3% year-on-year.

MBB SE expects to achieve its forecast of €1.0 to €1.1 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 11% and 14% at the upper end of the range.

The half-year report for 2025 will be published on 14 August 2025.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 162,80EUR and was up +3,37 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.891,01PKT (+0,90 %).





