MBB SE: 37% EBITDA Surge, Eyes Top Forecast Range
MBB SE's stellar 2025 performance, marked by a 37% EBITDA surge, underscores its financial prowess and strategic success.
Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
- MBB SE increased its EBITDA by 37% in the first half of 2025, reaching €76.4 million.
- Revenue for the first half of 2025 rose by 16.8% to €545.5 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 14.1%.
- Strong performance was driven by Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS, with second-quarter EBITDA growing by 40.3% year-on-year.
- MBB SE expects to achieve its forecast of €1.0 to €1.1 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 11% and 14% at the upper end of the range.
- The half-year report for 2025 will be published on 14 August 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at MBB is on 14.08.2025.
The price of MBB at the time of the news was 162,80EUR and was up +3,37 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.891,01PKT (+0,90 %).
ISIN:DE000A0ETBQ4WKN:A0ETBQ
