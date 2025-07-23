Mensch und Maschine Software SE: 2025 Mid-Year Report Unveiled

Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved the second strongest H1 result in its history in 2025, with a significant EBIT margin increase from 15.9% to 22.1% due to the new Autodesk model.

Sales decreased by 31% to EUR 120.87 million, with M+M Software contributing EUR 60.65 million (+5.2%) and Digitization contributing EUR 60.22 million (-49%).

Gross profit was EUR 93.32 million, with a gross margin increase to 64.2% in the Digitization segment and 77.2% in the Group.

Operating profit EBIT was EUR 26.76 million (-4.4%), with M+M Software's EBIT increasing by 7.8% and Digitization's EBIT decreasing by 24%.

Operating cash flow decreased to EUR 14.69 million, with a technical counter-effect expected to last until the end of 2026.

M+M reaffirmed its targets for 2025, expecting a 5-7% increase in gross profit and a 9-19% increase in EPS and EBIT, with plans for higher dividends in 2026.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Report 2025, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 23.07.2025.

