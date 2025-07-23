Mensch und Maschine Software SE: 2025 Mid-Year Report Unveiled
Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved a historic H1 result in 2025, with strategic shifts boosting EBIT margins, despite a sales dip, and setting the stage for future growth.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved the second strongest H1 result in its history in 2025, with a significant EBIT margin increase from 15.9% to 22.1% due to the new Autodesk model.
- Sales decreased by 31% to EUR 120.87 million, with M+M Software contributing EUR 60.65 million (+5.2%) and Digitization contributing EUR 60.22 million (-49%).
- Gross profit was EUR 93.32 million, with a gross margin increase to 64.2% in the Digitization segment and 77.2% in the Group.
- Operating profit EBIT was EUR 26.76 million (-4.4%), with M+M Software's EBIT increasing by 7.8% and Digitization's EBIT decreasing by 24%.
- Operating cash flow decreased to EUR 14.69 million, with a technical counter-effect expected to last until the end of 2026.
- M+M reaffirmed its targets for 2025, expecting a 5-7% increase in gross profit and a 9-19% increase in EPS and EBIT, with plans for higher dividends in 2026.
