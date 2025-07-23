Singapore-Based Innovative Biomedical Start-Up Achieves "Strategic Triumph" to Conquer Chinese Med-Tech Market

Hanover/Beijing/Singapore (ots) - - NMPA grants Syntellix product approval for

- Syntellix had previously already been granted the accelerated "innovativepathway" by the NMPA due to the exceptional benefits of its products- In total, product approvals for Syntellix products have accumulated to date incountries with more than 5.5 billion inhabitants; product approvals had alreadybeen achieved in 73 countries and regions on five continents before currentsuccess in China- Development of the prioritized core markets of China, India, and ASEAN isbeing carried out via Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore as manufacturingfacility & sales hub- Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd has been supported by the Singapore EconomicDevelopment Board (EDB); Syntellix AG targets IPO on the Singapore Exchange(SGX)- Syntellix and Syntellix Asia CEO Claassen: "After 7 years of focusing onChina, we have achieved what almost everyone considered impossible. As a startupwith its operational heart in Singapore, we have written a pioneering storyworldwide, whose global medical success can now no longer be stopped. Isincerely thank the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) for itsfar-sighted contribution to the operational and structural foundation of ourrollout in Asia by providing expertise and financial support for theestablishment and expansion of our production facility in Singapore, which willnow also become an Asia-wide and global sales hub as planned."Syntellix AG, parent company of Singapore-based, Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd, hasreceived product approval for the People's Republic of China from the ChineseNMPA (National Medical Products Administration) in Beijing, which is responsiblefor the government regulation, registration, and monitoring of medical devicesfor the Chinese market. This product approval for the world's most importantfuture market, with more than 1.4 billion people, is by far the greatest andmost important success in the company's history. Syntellix AG had declared thedevelopment of the vast Chinese market its top strategic priority followingProfessor Dr Utz Claassen's assumption of office as CEO of the company. AfterSyntellix had already previously been granted the accelerated "innovativepathway" by the NMPA due to the particular advantages of its products, theinitial approval process has now been completed extremely successfully. It was