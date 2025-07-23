Singapore-Based Innovative Biomedical Start-Up Achieves "Strategic Triumph" to Conquer Chinese Med-Tech Market
Hanover/Beijing/Singapore (ots) - - NMPA grants Syntellix product approval for
the world's most important future market with more than 1.4 billion people
- Syntellix' product approval for China is the largest and most important
success in the company's history; product approval in China was the company's
most important strategic and operational goal
the world's most important future market with more than 1.4 billion people
- Syntellix' product approval for China is the largest and most important
success in the company's history; product approval in China was the company's
most important strategic and operational goal
- Syntellix had previously already been granted the accelerated "innovative
pathway" by the NMPA due to the exceptional benefits of its products
- In total, product approvals for Syntellix products have accumulated to date in
countries with more than 5.5 billion inhabitants; product approvals had already
been achieved in 73 countries and regions on five continents before current
success in China
- Development of the prioritized core markets of China, India, and ASEAN is
being carried out via Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore as manufacturing
facility & sales hub
- Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd has been supported by the Singapore Economic
Development Board (EDB); Syntellix AG targets IPO on the Singapore Exchange
(SGX)
- Syntellix and Syntellix Asia CEO Claassen: "After 7 years of focusing on
China, we have achieved what almost everyone considered impossible. As a startup
with its operational heart in Singapore, we have written a pioneering story
worldwide, whose global medical success can now no longer be stopped. I
sincerely thank the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) for its
far-sighted contribution to the operational and structural foundation of our
rollout in Asia by providing expertise and financial support for the
establishment and expansion of our production facility in Singapore, which will
now also become an Asia-wide and global sales hub as planned."
Syntellix AG, parent company of Singapore-based, Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd, has
received product approval for the People's Republic of China from the Chinese
NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) in Beijing, which is responsible
for the government regulation, registration, and monitoring of medical devices
for the Chinese market. This product approval for the world's most important
future market, with more than 1.4 billion people, is by far the greatest and
most important success in the company's history. Syntellix AG had declared the
development of the vast Chinese market its top strategic priority following
Professor Dr Utz Claassen's assumption of office as CEO of the company. After
Syntellix had already previously been granted the accelerated "innovative
pathway" by the NMPA due to the particular advantages of its products, the
initial approval process has now been completed extremely successfully. It was
pathway" by the NMPA due to the exceptional benefits of its products
- In total, product approvals for Syntellix products have accumulated to date in
countries with more than 5.5 billion inhabitants; product approvals had already
been achieved in 73 countries and regions on five continents before current
success in China
- Development of the prioritized core markets of China, India, and ASEAN is
being carried out via Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore as manufacturing
facility & sales hub
- Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd has been supported by the Singapore Economic
Development Board (EDB); Syntellix AG targets IPO on the Singapore Exchange
(SGX)
- Syntellix and Syntellix Asia CEO Claassen: "After 7 years of focusing on
China, we have achieved what almost everyone considered impossible. As a startup
with its operational heart in Singapore, we have written a pioneering story
worldwide, whose global medical success can now no longer be stopped. I
sincerely thank the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) for its
far-sighted contribution to the operational and structural foundation of our
rollout in Asia by providing expertise and financial support for the
establishment and expansion of our production facility in Singapore, which will
now also become an Asia-wide and global sales hub as planned."
Syntellix AG, parent company of Singapore-based, Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd, has
received product approval for the People's Republic of China from the Chinese
NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) in Beijing, which is responsible
for the government regulation, registration, and monitoring of medical devices
for the Chinese market. This product approval for the world's most important
future market, with more than 1.4 billion people, is by far the greatest and
most important success in the company's history. Syntellix AG had declared the
development of the vast Chinese market its top strategic priority following
Professor Dr Utz Claassen's assumption of office as CEO of the company. After
Syntellix had already previously been granted the accelerated "innovative
pathway" by the NMPA due to the particular advantages of its products, the
initial approval process has now been completed extremely successfully. It was
Community Beiträge zu Singapore Exchange - 590379 - SG1J26887955
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Singapore Exchange. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Malecon schrieb 20.05.25, 16:29
Bild: https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQhlAFQKlUw1OUTtTk40eoBMB9w5-SEv9med5DHet99z3B9IY4&smitdiskutieren »
Singapore Exchange Ltd ist ein Dividendenzahler aus Asien:
Bild: 16450_20250519204230_CROP_20250519_204211
Datenquelle: https://divvydiary.com/de/singapore-exchange-aktie-SG1J26887955
Das Land Singapur erhebt auf Dividenden keine Quellensteuer.
-----------------------------------------
Chart ultra-langfristig, linear
Seit dem Börsengang hat sich der Kurs folgendermaßen entwickelt:
Bild: 16450_20250519205627_IMG_20250519_205548
Die Bullen sind aus ihrer neuesten Tasse ausgebrochen und ledern angriffslustig los. Und bis zum nächsten horizontalen Widerstand (im 17-SGD-Bereich) haben sie noch genug Raum um sich auszutoben. Vielleicht knacken sie den Widerstand sogar.
🦌
Singapore Exchange Ltd ist ein Dividendenzahler aus Asien:
Bild: 16450_20250519204230_CROP_20250519_204211
Datenquelle: https://divvydiary.com/de/singapore-exchange-aktie-SG1J26887955
Das Land Singapur erhebt auf Dividenden keine Quellensteuer.
-----------------------------------------
Chart ultra-langfristig, linear
Seit dem Börsengang hat sich der Kurs folgendermaßen entwickelt:
Bild: 16450_20250519205627_IMG_20250519_205548
Die Bullen sind aus ihrer neuesten Tasse ausgebrochen und ledern angriffslustig los. Und bis zum nächsten horizontalen Widerstand (im 17-SGD-Bereich) haben sie noch genug Raum um sich auszutoben. Vielleicht knacken sie den Widerstand sogar.
🦌
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte