    Singapore-Based Innovative Biomedical Start-Up Achieves "Strategic Triumph" to Conquer Chinese Med-Tech Market

    Hanover/Beijing/Singapore (ots) - - NMPA grants Syntellix product approval for
    the world's most important future market with more than 1.4 billion people

    - Syntellix' product approval for China is the largest and most important
    success in the company's history; product approval in China was the company's
    most important strategic and operational goal

    - Syntellix had previously already been granted the accelerated "innovative
    pathway" by the NMPA due to the exceptional benefits of its products

    - In total, product approvals for Syntellix products have accumulated to date in
    countries with more than 5.5 billion inhabitants; product approvals had already
    been achieved in 73 countries and regions on five continents before current
    success in China

    - Development of the prioritized core markets of China, India, and ASEAN is
    being carried out via Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore as manufacturing
    facility & sales hub

    - Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd has been supported by the Singapore Economic
    Development Board (EDB); Syntellix AG targets IPO on the Singapore Exchange
    (SGX)

    - Syntellix and Syntellix Asia CEO Claassen: "After 7 years of focusing on
    China, we have achieved what almost everyone considered impossible. As a startup
    with its operational heart in Singapore, we have written a pioneering story
    worldwide, whose global medical success can now no longer be stopped. I
    sincerely thank the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) for its
    far-sighted contribution to the operational and structural foundation of our
    rollout in Asia by providing expertise and financial support for the
    establishment and expansion of our production facility in Singapore, which will
    now also become an Asia-wide and global sales hub as planned."

    Syntellix AG, parent company of Singapore-based, Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd, has
    received product approval for the People's Republic of China from the Chinese
    NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) in Beijing, which is responsible
    for the government regulation, registration, and monitoring of medical devices
    for the Chinese market. This product approval for the world's most important
    future market, with more than 1.4 billion people, is by far the greatest and
    most important success in the company's history. Syntellix AG had declared the
    development of the vast Chinese market its top strategic priority following
    Professor Dr Utz Claassen's assumption of office as CEO of the company. After
    Syntellix had already previously been granted the accelerated "innovative
    pathway" by the NMPA due to the particular advantages of its products, the
    initial approval process has now been completed extremely successfully. It was
