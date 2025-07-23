Cherry SE AGM Endorses Bold New Strategy Shift
Cherry SE is charting a new course towards innovation and efficiency. At the Annual General Meeting on July 22, 2025, shareholders embraced a bold strategic realignment. The company has impressively halved its global inventories, marking a pivotal financial milestone. With a renewed focus on health, Cherry SE is expanding its Digital Health segment while discontinuing the SmartLink project. The Gaming & Office Peripherals segment is thriving, thanks to streamlined distribution and a robust pricing strategy. As Volker Christ departs, CEO Oliver Kaltner will temporarily oversee the finance department. Cherry SE is poised to boost profitability by relocating switch production and honing in on high-margin sectors.
- Cherry SE's Annual General Meeting on July 22, 2025, received broad shareholder approval for its strategic realignment.
- The company reported a significant reduction in global inventories from EUR 82 million in summer 2023 to EUR 43.1 million as of June 30, 2025.
- Cherry SE is focusing on the health segment by discontinuing the SmartLink project and expanding its Digital Health segment through new SaaS models.
- The Gaming & Office Peripherals segment is seeing improvements due to streamlined distribution channels and a strengthened pricing structure.
- Volker Christ, Executive Vice President Global Finance & IT, will leave the company on July 31, 2025, and the finance department will be managed by CEO Oliver Kaltner on an interim basis.
- Cherry SE aims to enhance profitability through a complete relocation of switch production and a focus on high-margin business areas.
The next important date, Preliminary results for the first half of 2025., at Cherry is on 31.07.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8340EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.
