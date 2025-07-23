Cherry SE AGM Endorses Bold New Strategy Shift

Cherry SE's Annual General Meeting on July 22, 2025, received broad shareholder approval for its strategic realignment.

The company reported a significant reduction in global inventories from EUR 82 million in summer 2023 to EUR 43.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Cherry SE is focusing on the health segment by discontinuing the SmartLink project and expanding its Digital Health segment through new SaaS models.

The Gaming & Office Peripherals segment is seeing improvements due to streamlined distribution channels and a strengthened pricing structure.

Volker Christ, Executive Vice President Global Finance & IT, will leave the company on July 31, 2025, and the finance department will be managed by CEO Oliver Kaltner on an interim basis.

Cherry SE aims to enhance profitability through a complete relocation of switch production and a focus on high-margin business areas.

