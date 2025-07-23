    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Deutschland macht Weg für Eurofighter-Export in Türkei frei

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Bundesregierung genehmigt Eurofighter-Export an Türkei.
    • Voranfrage der Industrie wurde positiv beschieden.
    • Regierungssprecher bestätigt Entscheidung in Berlin.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Die Bundesregierung hat den Weg für den Export von Eurofighter-Kampfjets in die Türkei frei gemacht. "Ich kann bestätigen, dass die Bundesregierung eine Voranfrage der Industrie positiv beschieden hat", sagte Regierungssprecher Stefan Kornelius in Berlin./mfi/DP/nas

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Leonardo Aktie

    Die Leonardo Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,08 % und einem Kurs von 21,61 auf Tradegate (23. Juli 2025, 14:18 Uhr) gehandelt.

    dpa-AFX
    dpa-AFX
