    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsITM Power AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ITM Power
    141 Aufrufe 141 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, Abivax & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, Abivax & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Bubble60 - wikimedia

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Abivax +515,56 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 GoPro Registered (A) +47,16 % Konsum Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Vicor +44,38 % Elektrogeräte Nachrichten
    🟥 Paladin Energy -12,67 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 HMS Bergbau -13,16 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Fiserv -20,89 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.423,47€
    Basispreis
    17,29
    Ask
    × 13,68
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.943,56€
    Basispreis
    17,98
    Ask
    × 13,67
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 D-Wave Quantum Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Friedrich Vorwerk Group Baugewerbe Forum Nachrichten
      ITM Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      SAP Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 250 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Atos 55 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 48 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 44 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 36 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Rheinmetall 26 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Abivax & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.