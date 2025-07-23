DAX, Abivax & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Abivax
|+515,56 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|GoPro Registered (A)
|+47,16 %
|Konsum
|🥉
|Vicor
|+44,38 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Paladin Energy
|-12,67 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|HMS Bergbau
|-13,16 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Fiserv
|-20,89 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group
|Baugewerbe
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|SAP
|Informationstechnologie
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|250
|-
|🥈
|Atos
|55
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Tesla
|48
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Silber
|44
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|36
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|26
|Maschinenbau
Abivax
Platz 1
GoPro Registered (A)
Platz 2
Vicor
Platz 3
Paladin Energy
Platz 4
HMS Bergbau
Platz 5
Fiserv
Platz 6
D-Wave Quantum
Platz 7
Metaplanet
Platz 8
Friedrich Vorwerk Group
Platz 9
ITM Power
Platz 10
SAP
Platz 11
Opendoor Technologies
Platz 12
DAX
Platz 13
Atos
Platz 14
Tesla
Platz 15
Silber
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Platz 17
Rheinmetall
Platz 18
