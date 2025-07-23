Industry-leading Sequential Growth of 2.6% in CC, Driven by Differentiated Value Proposition in Enterprise AI

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Large Deal Wins at $3.8 Billion with 55%

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationdigital services and consulting, delivered $4,941 million in Q1 revenues,year-on-year growth of 3.8% and sequential growth of 2.6% in constant currency.Operating margin was at 20.8%. Free cash flow generation was strong at $884million, 109.3% of net profit. TCV of large deal wins was $3.8 billion, with 55%net new. ROE improved by 140 bps to 30.4%."Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AIcapabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedicationof our over 300,000 employees," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "Our large dealwins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deepclient relationships," he added .2.6% QoQ 20.8% 8.6% YoY $3.8 Bn $884 Mn3.8% YoY Operating Margin EPS Increase Large Deal FreeTCVCC Growth (INR terms) Cash Flow(55% NetNew)Guidance for FY26:- Revenue growth of 1%-3% in constant currency- Operating margin of 20%-22%Key highlights:For the quarter ended June 30, 2025- Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.8% YoY and by 2.6% QoQ- Reported revenues at $4,941 million, growth of 4.8% YoY- Operating margin at 20.8%, decline of 0.3% YoY and decline of 0.2% QoQ- Basic EPS at $0.20, increase of 5.8% YoY- FCF at $884 million, decline of 19.2% YoY; FCF conversion at 109.3% of netprofit"Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple frontsresulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8% and EPSincrease of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to makeinvestments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhanceshareholder value," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "Cash flow conversion was wellabove 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatilitywas effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy," he added .Client wins & Testimonials1. Infosys announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with SelectPortfolio Servicing, Inc. (SPS) to help drive greater operational efficiencyand service quality through a fully managed services offering encompassinghybrid cloud solutions, application portfolio, IT operations, IaaS, SaaS,security operations and quality assurance. Murali Palanganatham, ChiefInformation Officer, SPS , said, "Infosys has been a key strategic partnerover the last 20 years. SPS will leverage Infosys Topaz for AI adoption