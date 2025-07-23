Infosys
Industry-leading Sequential Growth of 2.6% in CC, Driven by Differentiated Value Proposition in Enterprise AI
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Large Deal Wins at $3.8 Billion with 55%
Net New; Demonstrating Deep Competitive Advantage in Consolidation Play
- FY26 Revenue Guidance Revised to 1%-3% and Margin Guidance Retained at 20%-22%
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, delivered $4,941 million in Q1 revenues,
year-on-year growth of 3.8% and sequential growth of 2.6% in constant currency.
Operating margin was at 20.8%. Free cash flow generation was strong at $884
million, 109.3% of net profit. TCV of large deal wins was $3.8 billion, with 55%
net new. ROE improved by 140 bps to 30.4%.
"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI
capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication
of our over 300,000 employees," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "Our large deal
wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep
client relationships," he added .
2.6% QoQ 20.8% 8.6% YoY $3.8 Bn $884 Mn
3.8% YoY Operating Margin EPS Increase Large Deal Free
TCV
CC Growth (INR terms) Cash Flow
(55% Net
New)
Guidance for FY26:
- Revenue growth of 1%-3% in constant currency
- Operating margin of 20%-22%
Key highlights:
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025
- Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.8% YoY and by 2.6% QoQ
- Reported revenues at $4,941 million, growth of 4.8% YoY
- Operating margin at 20.8%, decline of 0.3% YoY and decline of 0.2% QoQ
- Basic EPS at $0.20, increase of 5.8% YoY
- FCF at $884 million, decline of 19.2% YoY; FCF conversion at 109.3% of net
profit
"Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts
resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8% and EPS
increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make
investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance
shareholder value," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "Cash flow conversion was well
above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatility
was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy," he added .
Client wins & Testimonials
1. Infosys announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Select
Portfolio Servicing, Inc. (SPS) to help drive greater operational efficiency
and service quality through a fully managed services offering encompassing
hybrid cloud solutions, application portfolio, IT operations, IaaS, SaaS,
security operations and quality assurance. Murali Palanganatham, Chief
Information Officer, SPS , said, "Infosys has been a key strategic partner
over the last 20 years. SPS will leverage Infosys Topaz for AI adoption
Client wins & Testimonials
