    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Zurückziehung

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    TÜV-Verband begrüßt NIS-2-Umsetzung - und fordert Nachbesserungen

    Berlin (ots) - Bitte verwenden Sie die Medienmitteilung "TÜV-Verband begrüßt
    NIS-2-Umsetzung - und fordert Nachbesserungen" vom 23.07.2025, 15:07 Uhr nicht.

    Pressekontakt:

    Maurice Shahd
    Pressesprecher
    TÜV-Verband e. V.
    Friedrichstraße 136 | 10117 Berlin
    030 760095-320, mailto:presse@tuev-verband.de
    http://www.tuev-verband.de | http://www.linkedin.com/company/tuevverband |
    http://www.x.com/tuevverband

    Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/65031/6082799
    OTS: TÜV-Verband e. V.

    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Zurückziehung TÜV-Verband begrüßt NIS-2-Umsetzung - und fordert Nachbesserungen Bitte verwenden Sie die Medienmitteilung "TÜV-Verband begrüßt NIS-2-Umsetzung - und fordert Nachbesserungen" vom 23.07.2025, 15:07 Uhr nicht. Pressekontakt: Maurice Shahd Pressesprecher TÜV-Verband e. V. Friedrichstraße 136 | 10117 Berlin 030 …