GFT Technologies: Unveils Half-Year Results, Revises 2025 Forecast

GFT Technologies SE reported preliminary half-year results for 2025, achieving revenue of €441.51 million, up from €429.63 million in H1 2024.

Adjusted EBIT for H1 2025 was €30.14 million, an increase from €29.67 million in H1 2024, while EBT declined to €19.02 million from €30.05 million in the previous year.

The decline in EBT is attributed to a significant one-off positive effect of €10.5 million in H1 2024.

GFT has revised its full-year 2025 revenue forecast from €930 million to €885 million, with adjusted EBIT expectations lowered from €75 million to €65 million, and EBT from €60 million to €45 million.

The forecast adjustments are primarily due to adverse currency effects from euro appreciation and weaker performance in the UK market, along with structural measures at GFT's UK and German operations.

GFT anticipates positive business conditions in the second half of 2025, although a significant upturn in momentum is only visible in a few markets.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GFT Technologies is on 07.08.2025.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 20,775EUR and was down -6,21 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.943,12PKT (+1,19 %).





