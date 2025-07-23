GFT Technologies: AI Innovations Propel 2025 Growth Strategy
GFT Technologies SE is charting a path of growth and innovation, leveraging strategic partnerships and expansions to overcome market challenges and set ambitious future goals.
- GFT Technologies SE reported a solid 3% revenue growth in the first half of 2025, with a 6% organic increase, 1% from M&A, and a 4% negative impact from foreign exchange.
- The company entered the robotics and physical AI sector through a strategic partnership with Neura Robotics, and expanded its GenAI product Wynxx to new countries, increasing its client base by 82% in Q2.
- GFT experienced strong growth in the USA, Canada, Latin America, and APAC, while facing revenue reductions in Europe, particularly in the UK, Spain, and Italy.
- The acquisition of SAP specialist Megawork is expected to strengthen GFT's position in high-value-added services and accelerate growth in SAP migration programs.
- Due to adverse currency effects and strategic challenges, GFT adjusted its 2025 guidance to a revenue of approximately EUR 885 million and an adjusted EBIT of around EUR 65 million.
- GFT aims for revenues of EUR 1.5 billion by 2029, focusing on AI and innovation, with a strategy to enhance profitability through a shift towards higher-margin services and smartshore delivery.
