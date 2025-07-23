GFT Technologies: AI Innovations Propel 2025 Growth Strategy

GFT Technologies SE reported a solid 3% revenue growth in the first half of 2025, with a 6% organic increase, 1% from M&A, and a 4% negative impact from foreign exchange.

The company entered the robotics and physical AI sector through a strategic partnership with Neura Robotics, and expanded its GenAI product Wynxx to new countries, increasing its client base by 82% in Q2.

GFT experienced strong growth in the USA, Canada, Latin America, and APAC, while facing revenue reductions in Europe, particularly in the UK, Spain, and Italy.

The acquisition of SAP specialist Megawork is expected to strengthen GFT's position in high-value-added services and accelerate growth in SAP migration programs.

Due to adverse currency effects and strategic challenges, GFT adjusted its 2025 guidance to a revenue of approximately EUR 885 million and an adjusted EBIT of around EUR 65 million.

GFT aims for revenues of EUR 1.5 billion by 2029, focusing on AI and innovation, with a strategy to enhance profitability through a shift towards higher-margin services and smartshore delivery.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GFT Technologies is on 07.08.2025.

