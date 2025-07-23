    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWaldencast Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Waldencast Registered (A)
    Croma-Pharma GmbH Announces Strategic Milestone as Novaestiq Corp. Joins Waldencast

    Leobendorf, Austria (ots/PRNewswire) - Saypha® injectables to launch in the U.S.
    under the Obagi Medical brand, expanding global reach of Croma's science-driven
    aesthetic solutions

    Croma-Pharma GmbH, a global leader in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine,
    today announced the acquisition of Novaestiq Corp. by Waldencast plc (Nasdaq:
    WALD). Novaestiq, a joint venture between Croma-Pharma and Gore Range Capital,
    is the company behind the innovative Saypha® ChIQ(TM) and Saypha® MagIQ(TM)
    injectable hyaluronic acid gels, which are set to launch in the U.S. under the
    Obagi Medical brand.

    This transaction marks a key milestone in Croma-Pharma's international growth
    strategy and reinforces its commitment to providing scientifically validated,
    high-quality products for the global aesthetic market.

    "We are thrilled to see Novaestiq join forces with Waldencast, a move that
    amplifies our shared commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine," said Andreas
    Prinz, CEO of Croma-Pharma GmbH. "The introduction of Saypha® ChIQ(TM)and
    MagIQ(TM) to the U.S. market under the Obagi Medical brand marks a significant
    step in delivering innovative, science-driven aesthetic solutions to patients
    worldwide."

    Saypha®, developed and manufactured by Croma-Pharma, is a globally recognized
    line of hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables known for their safety, efficacy, and
    high patient satisfaction. With over 40 years of experience in HA products,
    Croma-Pharma has produced more than 110 million syringes to date, and its
    fillers are approved in over 80 markets worldwide. The company maintains a
    dedicated focus on aesthetic medicine and offers a broad portfolio of minimally
    invasive treatments.

    The upcoming U.S. launch of Saypha® injectables, currently undergoing the FDA
    approval process,1 is supported by a robust clinical program, including pivotal
    studies that exceed industry standards in size and diversity. These trials
    reflect Obagi Medical's and Croma-Pharma's shared commitment to inclusivity and
    scientific excellence in aesthetic care.

    "This partnership is a testament to the strength of our innovation pipeline and
    our ability to collaborate with visionary partners," added Prinz. "We are
    confident that Waldencast and Obagi Medical will successfully bring Saypha® to a
    new generation of U.S. physicians and patients."

    About Croma-Pharma GmbH

    Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family-owned global player in the field
    of minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Headquartered in Leobendorf, Austria,
    the company specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes
    and distributes its products in more than 80 countries. Croma offers a
