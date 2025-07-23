Croma-Pharma GmbH Announces Strategic Milestone as Novaestiq Corp. Joins Waldencast

Leobendorf, Austria (ots/PRNewswire) - Saypha® injectables to launch in the U.S.

under the Obagi Medical brand, expanding global reach of Croma's science-driven

aesthetic solutions



Croma-Pharma GmbH, a global leader in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine,

today announced the acquisition of Novaestiq Corp. by Waldencast plc (Nasdaq:

WALD). Novaestiq, a joint venture between Croma-Pharma and Gore Range Capital,

is the company behind the innovative Saypha® ChIQ(TM) and Saypha® MagIQ(TM)

injectable hyaluronic acid gels, which are set to launch in the U.S. under the

Obagi Medical brand.





This transaction marks a key milestone in Croma-Pharma's international growthstrategy and reinforces its commitment to providing scientifically validated,high-quality products for the global aesthetic market."We are thrilled to see Novaestiq join forces with Waldencast, a move thatamplifies our shared commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine," said AndreasPrinz, CEO of Croma-Pharma GmbH. "The introduction of Saypha® ChIQ(TM)andMagIQ(TM) to the U.S. market under the Obagi Medical brand marks a significantstep in delivering innovative, science-driven aesthetic solutions to patientsworldwide."Saypha®, developed and manufactured by Croma-Pharma, is a globally recognizedline of hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables known for their safety, efficacy, andhigh patient satisfaction. With over 40 years of experience in HA products,Croma-Pharma has produced more than 110 million syringes to date, and itsfillers are approved in over 80 markets worldwide. The company maintains adedicated focus on aesthetic medicine and offers a broad portfolio of minimallyinvasive treatments.The upcoming U.S. launch of Saypha® injectables, currently undergoing the FDAapproval process,1 is supported by a robust clinical program, including pivotalstudies that exceed industry standards in size and diversity. These trialsreflect Obagi Medical's and Croma-Pharma's shared commitment to inclusivity andscientific excellence in aesthetic care."This partnership is a testament to the strength of our innovation pipeline andour ability to collaborate with visionary partners," added Prinz. "We areconfident that Waldencast and Obagi Medical will successfully bring Saypha® to anew generation of U.S. physicians and patients."About Croma-Pharma GmbHFounded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family-owned global player in the fieldof minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Headquartered in Leobendorf, Austria,the company specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringesand distributes its products in more than 80 countries. Croma offers a