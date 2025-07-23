Dürr AG: Order Forecast Adjusted, Sales & Earnings Steady

Dürr AG has adjusted its annual forecast for order intake to between €3,800 million and €4,100 million due to investment uncertainty among customers caused by tariff conflicts.

The sales forecast for 2025 is confirmed at €4,200 million to €4,600 million, with the lower end of the target range anticipated.

The EBIT margin before extraordinary effects is confirmed at 4.5% to 5.5% for 2025, but the forecast range for the EBIT margin after extraordinary effects is adjusted to -1.0% to 0.0%.

Dürr AG expects a book profit of €160 million to €190 million after tax from the sale of its environmental technology business, to be realized in the fourth quarter.

A goodwill impairment of €110 million to €130 million will be recognized in the second quarter, affecting earnings after tax and EBIT after extraordinary effects negatively.

Dürr Group plans to cut around 500 jobs, aiming for annual savings of approximately €50 million, with full effect expected by 2027.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Duerr is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Duerr at the time of the news was 23,025EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,98 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.950,10PKT (+1,23 %).





