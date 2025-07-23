Amadeus FiRe AG Revises 2025 Outlook Amid Current Year Trends

The Management Board of Amadeus Fire Group has adjusted the outlook for the 2025 financial year due to underperformance in the first half of the year.

Preliminary figures indicate that revenue and earnings for the first half of 2025 are below expectations, with no stabilization in personnel services and a decline in publicly funded training participants.

Group revenue for the first half of 2025 is approximately €186.6 million, down from €226.1 million in the first half of 2024, with operating EBITA at around €6.4 million compared to €28.9 million in H1 2024.

The revised forecast for 2025 anticipates Group revenue between €355 million and €385 million, a decrease from the previous forecast of €387 million to €417 million, and significantly lower than the €436.9 million in 2024.

The expected Group operating EBITA for 2025 is between €15 million and €25 million, significantly below the previous forecast of €36 million to €44 million and the €55.5 million achieved in 2024.

The Management Board notes a challenging market situation for the second half of 2025, with potential for both positive market opportunities and further structural adjustments depending on economic conditions.

The next important date, Publication of the press release for the half-year financial report of Q2/6M 2025 after the stock market closes., at Amadeus FiRe is on 30.07.2025.

