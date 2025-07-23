Amadeus FiRe: 2025 Outlook Tweaked Amid Current Year Trends
Amadeus Fire AG revises its 2025 financial outlook amid a challenging market landscape. Weaker-than-expected performance and a sluggish personnel services market prompt a shift in projections. Revenue forecasts dip to €355-€385 million, with EBITA expectations slashed to €15-€25 million. The company turns to efficiency and cost-cutting as it navigates these turbulent times.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- Amadeus Fire AG has adjusted its 2025 financial outlook due to weaker-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.
- The company expects 2025 revenue between €355 million and €385 million, down from the previous forecast of €387 million to €417 million.
- Group operating EBITA for 2025 is expected to be between €15 million and €25 million, significantly lower than the previous forecast of €36 million to €44 million.
- The personnel services market remains weak, with no expected improvement in 2025, leading to a focus on efficiency and cost-cutting.
- Publicly funded training saw a decline in participants due to operational issues and budget delays, impacting annual targets for 2025.
- The corporate client training segment is expected to decline, while self-paying private customer revenue is expected to remain constant or slightly increase.
The next important date, Publication of the press release for the half-year financial report of Q2/6M 2025 after the stock market closes., at Amadeus FiRe is on 30.07.2025.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 72,05EUR and was down -4,76 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.953,22PKT (+1,25 %).
ISIN:DE0005093108WKN:509310
