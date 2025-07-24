ATOSS Software SE: H1 Revenue Soars with Strong Profit Margins

ATOSS Software SE reported a 10% increase in group revenues, reaching EUR 92.1 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 83.8 million in the previous year.

The Cloud and Subscriptions division significantly contributed to growth, with revenues rising by 30% to EUR 44.1 million, now accounting for 48% of total revenues.

Operating earnings (EBIT) increased from EUR 29.7 million to EUR 31.0 million, maintaining a strong EBIT margin of 34%.

The cloud order backlog rose to EUR 96.9 million, indicating positive growth in contractually committed cloud usage fees over the next 12 months.

Despite a challenging economic environment, ATOSS maintained its revenue and earnings forecast for 2025, aiming for approximately EUR 190 million in revenue and an EBIT margin of at least 31%.

Liquidity improved by 10% year-on-year to EUR 91.2 million, despite a dividend payment of EUR 2.13 per share totaling EUR 33.9 million.

The next important date, Press release on the 6-month financial statement, at ATOSS Software is on 24.07.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.952,05PKT (+1,24 %).





