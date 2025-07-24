AMAG's Strategic Approach Yields Strong 2025 Mid-Year Results
AMAG Austria Metall AG navigated a dynamic market in H1/2025, showcasing robust revenue growth despite external pressures, underscoring its resilience in the aluminum industry.
Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
- AMAG Austria Metall AG reported a revenue increase of 11.1% to EUR 786.2 million in H1/2025, driven by higher aluminium prices and increased shipment volumes.
- EBITDA decreased by 15.4% to EUR 80.6 million due to US tariffs and higher costs for energy, raw materials, and personnel.
- Net income after taxes fell by 29.9% to EUR 23.4 million compared to H1/2024.
- Cash flow from operating activities was stable at EUR 76.2 million, while free cash flow grew significantly to EUR 49.1 million.
- The outlook for 2025 anticipates an EBITDA range of EUR 110 million to EUR 130 million, with ongoing challenges from US tariffs and high costs.
- AMAG's equity was solid at EUR 736.0 million as of 30 June 2025, with an equity ratio increase to 44.3%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AMAG Austria Metall is on 24.07.2025.
0,00 %
+1,23 %
+0,82 %
-2,38 %
-2,57 %
-13,23 %
-5,02 %
-26,31 %
+36,74 %
ISIN:AT00000AMAG3WKN:A1JFYU
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte