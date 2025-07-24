Vossloh's Q2 2025: Soaring Sales & EBIT Surge!
Vossloh's financial performance in 2025 is nothing short of impressive. With a remarkable 13.5% sales surge in Q2 and an 18.9% EBIT increase, the company is on a robust growth trajectory. The Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions divisions played pivotal roles in this success. Looking ahead, Vossloh remains optimistic, projecting significant sales and EBIT growth for the year.
- Vossloh achieved a 13.5% increase in sales in Q2 2025, reaching €331.5 million, and a 3.9% increase for the first half of the year, totaling €582.6 million.
- EBIT rose by 18.9% in Q2 2025 to €37.6 million, with a first-half EBIT of €44.9 million, slightly down from €49.5 million the previous year.
- The order backlog as of June 30, 2025, was €865.8 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07, indicating strong demand.
- The Customized Modules division saw a 7.1% increase in sales to €282.5 million in the first half of 2025, with EBIT rising to €32.0 million from €22.5 million the previous year.
- The Lifecycle Solutions division reported a 14.2% revenue increase to €101.7 million in the first half of 2025, with orders received slightly exceeding the previous year's figure.
- Vossloh confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting sales between €1.25 billion and €1.325 billion, with EBIT targeted at €110 million to €120 million, not yet accounting for the Sateba acquisition.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Vossloh is on 24.07.2025.
The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 86,65EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.952,05PKT (+1,24 %).
ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710
