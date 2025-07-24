Vossloh's Q2 2025: Soaring Sales & EBIT Surge!

Vossloh achieved a 13.5% increase in sales in Q2 2025, reaching €331.5 million, and a 3.9% increase for the first half of the year, totaling €582.6 million.

EBIT rose by 18.9% in Q2 2025 to €37.6 million, with a first-half EBIT of €44.9 million, slightly down from €49.5 million the previous year.

The order backlog as of June 30, 2025, was €865.8 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07, indicating strong demand.

The Customized Modules division saw a 7.1% increase in sales to €282.5 million in the first half of 2025, with EBIT rising to €32.0 million from €22.5 million the previous year.

The Lifecycle Solutions division reported a 14.2% revenue increase to €101.7 million in the first half of 2025, with orders received slightly exceeding the previous year's figure.

Vossloh confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting sales between €1.25 billion and €1.325 billion, with EBIT targeted at €110 million to €120 million, not yet accounting for the Sateba acquisition.

