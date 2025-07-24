Tesla, Icon & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Icon
|+14,20 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Precigen
|+8,82 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|ServiceNow
|+7,43 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Frequentis
|-6,25 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Viking Therapeutics
|-9,06 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Amadeus FiRe
|-9,09 %
|Dienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|InnoCan Pharma
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Tesla
|Fahrzeugindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tesla
|75
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|61
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Atos
|36
|Informationstechnologie
|Evotec
|29
|Biotechnologie
|Abivax
|25
|Biotechnologie
|TeamViewer
|23
|Informationstechnologie
