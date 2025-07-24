    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsIcon AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Icon
    Tesla, Icon & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Icon +14,20 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Precigen +8,82 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 ServiceNow +7,43 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Frequentis -6,25 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Viking Therapeutics -9,06 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Amadeus FiRe -9,09 % Dienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 InnoCan Pharma Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Tesla 75 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 61 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Atos 36 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 29 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Abivax 25 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 23 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Tesla, Icon & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.