LPKF Laser & Electronics Surges in H1 2025, Defying Global Challenges

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE reported a 7.2% increase in revenue to EUR 59.2 million in the first half of 2025, with a 13.4% rise in Q2 alone.

The company achieved an adjusted EBIT of EUR -0.7 million for H1 2025, with Q2 adjusted EBIT at EUR 2.8 million, indicating improved earnings due to cost optimization.

Order intake decreased to EUR 43.0 million, down from EUR 61.1 million in H1 2024, reflecting customer reluctance to invest amid global economic uncertainties.

The Electronics segment showed growth driven by the semiconductor market, while the Development segment grew solidly, particularly in the US, despite caution in Asia.

LPKF aims for revenue growth in the medium term, targeting an attractive double-digit EBIT margin, while focusing on scaling its business in markets like semiconductors and biotechnology.

The company maintains its 2025 revenue forecast of EUR 125 to 140 million, despite challenges, with expected Q3 revenue between EUR 22 million and EUR 28 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 24.07.2025.

