Lloyds Banking Group's 2025 Mid-Year Results Revealed

Lloyds Banking Group reported a statutory profit after tax of £2.5 billion for the first half of 2025, a 6% increase in net income year-on-year.

The bank achieved a robust return on tangible equity of 14.1% and underlying net interest income of £6.7 billion, reflecting a banking net interest margin of 3.04%.

Customer deposits rose by £11.2 billion (2%) to £493.9 billion, with significant growth in both Retail and Commercial Banking segments.

The Group generated strong capital with a CET1 ratio of 13.8% and an interim ordinary dividend of 1.22 pence per share, up 15% from the previous year.

Lloyds reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting underlying net interest income of approximately £13.5 billion and a return on tangible equity of around 13.5%.

The bank is confident in its 2026 targets, aiming for a cost:income ratio of less than 50% and capital generation exceeding 200 basis points.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lloyds Banking Group is on 24.07.2025.

The price of Lloyds Banking Group at the time of the news was 0,9170EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.





