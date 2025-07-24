Boost 2G Energy: Surges 29% in Q2 with Vibrant Orders

2G Energy AG recorded a 29% growth in order intake in Q2 2025, totaling EUR 54.1 million compared to EUR 41.9 million in the previous year.

The company achieved a 14% growth in the German market, with orders amounting to EUR 21.7 million, driven by optimism following a new government formation.

North America saw a significant increase of 102% in orders compared to the previous quarter, totaling EUR 8.3 million, but was still down 30% from the same quarter last year.

The rest of Europe experienced exceptional growth of 280%, with incoming orders reaching EUR 23.7 million, particularly strong in the biomethane sector in Italy.

CEO Pablo Hofelich emphasized that electrification and digitalization are driving global demand for secure power supplies, highlighting the importance of decentralized, fuel-flexible plants.

2G Energy AG operates in over 50 countries, employs more than 900 people, and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year, with an EBIT margin of 8.9%.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025, at 2G ENERGY is on 04.09.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 32,38EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,85EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,47 % since publication.





