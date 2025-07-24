Ludwig Beck's Revealing 2025 Half-Year Financial Insights

In the first half of 2025, German brick-and-mortar fashion retailers experienced an average sales decline of 4%, with high volatility and unfavourable calendar effects impacting consumer behavior.

LUDWIG BECK reported gross sales of €37.8m in the first half of 2025, a 1.5% increase from the previous year, despite subdued consumer sentiment and disruptions in local public transport.

The "textile" division saw an increase in sales from €28.3m to €29.0m, while the "non-textile" segment experienced a slight decrease from €8.9m to €8.8m.

LUDWIG BECK's online shop recorded a 5.4% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) were €-2.4m, with earnings after taxes (EAT) at €-2.7m, affected by the absence of deferred tax income recognized in the previous year.

LUDWIG BECK remains optimistic about the third quarter of 2025, expecting stabilization and sales momentum from the Munich Oktoberfest, with a well-positioned product portfolio to meet diverse customer preferences.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresbericht 2025" to English is "Semi-Annual Report 2025.", at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 24.07.2025.

The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.





