    Flugzeugfinanzierer Avolon will 90 Airbus-Jets kaufen

    • Airbus erhält Großauftrag über 90 Passagierjets.
    • Avolon bestellt 75 A321neo und 15 A330neo.
    • Kaufrechte für 25 A321neo und 15 A330neo geplant.
    Flugzeugfinanzierer Avolon will 90 Airbus-Jets kaufen
    DUBLIN/TOULOUSE (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus steht vor einem Großauftrag über 90 Passagierjets. Der Flugzeugfinanzierer Avolon will 75 Mittelstreckenjets in der Langversion A321neo und 15 Großraumflugzeuge vom Typ A330neo bestellen, wie er am Donnerstag in Dublin mitteilte. Der Vertrag umfasse zudem Kaufrechte über 25 weitere Maschinen vom Typ A321neo und 15 weitere A330neo. Dem Großauftrag muss noch Avolons größter Anteilseigner Bohai Leasing aus China zustimmen./stw/mis

