    MT Group Secures Large Scale Contract for the Execution of Key Infrastructure at Germany's Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal (FOTO)

    Vilnius, Lithuania (ots) - MT Group, a leading European EPC contractor
    specializing in strategic energy and industrial infrastructure, has been awarded
    a major contract for the execution of all topside and onshore based
    infrastructure at the new jetty in Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal in Germany. The
    agreement marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening company's establishment in
    Western Europe's most critical energy transformation efforts.

    The contract was awarded by Worley, acting as the project's engineering lead, on
    behalf of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) - Germany's state-owned operator
    of Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). Under this agreement, MT
    Group will execute a full package of all topside and onshore based
    infrastructure, including mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, civil
    installation and tie-in works into existing grid system as part of Phase 2 of
    the terminal's development, supporting the permanent relocation and integration
    of the FSRU at its final jetty location.

    A Strategic Pillar in Germany's Energy Security

    The Brunsbüttel FSRU Terminal is a flagship component of Germany's national
    energy security and diversification plan. In response to the stop of Russian
    pipeline gas following the Ukraine crisis, Germany fast-tracked the deployment
    of multiple FSRUs to ensure continuous, flexible access to global LNG supplies.
    The Brunsbüttel facility is in operation since 2023 and is one of three DET's
    operational terminals in Germany. In phase 2 the FSRU will be relocated to a
    newly constructed jetty.

    Second Contract Award in Brunsbüttel

    This is MT Group's second major contract in Brunsbüttel. In October 2024, the
    company signed a deal with Gasfin to construct a 50 MW heater facility - a
    project currently in advanced construction stages.

    Defining Recognition for MT Group

    "This contract marks an extraordinary moment for our company," said Mindaugas
    Zakaras, CEO of MT Group. "Being selected to contribute to such a strategically
    important infrastructure project in Germany is not only a testament to our
    technical capabilities, but a recognition of the trust we have built across the
    European energy market. Together with Worley and Deutsche Energy Terminal, we
    are fully committed to delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, and
    execution excellence. This project will be a reference of historic importance
    for MT Group."

    The award reflects MT Group's proven capability to execute mission-critical
    infrastructure at the highest European standards: on time and with
    uncompromising precision.

    Baltic FSRU Experience: A Foundation of Trust

    MT Group's selection for Brunsbüttel builds on its unmatched experience in
    connecting FSRU infrastructure in the Baltic region, where energy independence
    and security have been national priorities for over a decade.

    - Klaipeda LNG Terminal, Lithuania

    As Lithuania's first FSRU facility, the Klaipeda terminal enabled complete
    independence from Russian gas imports. MT Group was a key EPC player in its
    infrastructure rollout. Today, the terminal serves not only Lithuania but also
    Latvia, Estonia, and Finland via regional interconnectors - proving essential
    during the 2022-2024 energy crisis.

    - Paldiski FSRU Terminal, Estonia (Elering)

    In Estonia, MT Group executed the offshore pipeline connection and
    infrastructure works for the Paldiski FSRU terminal, operated by Elering. The
    project plays a critical role in securing Estonian and Finnish supply, connected
    via the Balticconnector pipeline. It was implemented on a fast-track schedule in
    direct response to the geopolitical energy shifts of recent years.

    These two reference projects showcased MT Group's agility, technical competence,
    and trusted delivery-even under high pressure and short timelines.

    Solidifying Strategic Footprint in Europe

    - This project marks a breakthrough milestone in MT Group's Western European
    establishment and will serve as a long-term reference for:
    - Strategic LNG import and regasification infrastructure.
    - EPC execution under German regulatory and technical standards.
    - Multi-stakeholder integration between private developers, state-owned terminal
    operators, and international engineering firms.

    About MT Group

    MT Group is an independent EPC contractor headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania,
    delivering high-value infrastructure projects across the energy, industrial, and
    clean fuels sectors. With operations throughout Northern, Central, and Western
    Europe, the company has built a reputation for technical excellence, execution
    reliability, and long-term client trust. MT Group is a key partner in Europe's
    evolving energy transition and infrastructure modernization.

    Contact:

    Migle Poskute-Klimasauskiene
    +370 656 57230
    mailto:m.klimasauskiene@mtgroup.lt
    http://www.mtgroup.lt

