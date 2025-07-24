MT Group Secures Large Scale Contract for the Execution of Key Infrastructure at Germany's Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal (FOTO)

Vilnius, Lithuania (ots) - MT Group, a leading European EPC contractor

specializing in strategic energy and industrial infrastructure, has been awarded

a major contract for the execution of all topside and onshore based

infrastructure at the new jetty in Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal in Germany. The

agreement marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening company's establishment in

Western Europe's most critical energy transformation efforts.



The contract was awarded by Worley, acting as the project's engineering lead, on

behalf of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) - Germany's state-owned operator

of Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). Under this agreement, MT

Group will execute a full package of all topside and onshore based

infrastructure, including mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, civil

installation and tie-in works into existing grid system as part of Phase 2 of

the terminal's development, supporting the permanent relocation and integration

of the FSRU at its final jetty location.





A Strategic Pillar in Germany's Energy Security



The Brunsbüttel FSRU Terminal is a flagship component of Germany's national

energy security and diversification plan. In response to the stop of Russian

pipeline gas following the Ukraine crisis, Germany fast-tracked the deployment

of multiple FSRUs to ensure continuous, flexible access to global LNG supplies.

The Brunsbüttel facility is in operation since 2023 and is one of three DET's

operational terminals in Germany. In phase 2 the FSRU will be relocated to a

newly constructed jetty.



Second Contract Award in Brunsbüttel



This is MT Group's second major contract in Brunsbüttel. In October 2024, the

company signed a deal with Gasfin to construct a 50 MW heater facility - a

project currently in advanced construction stages.



Defining Recognition for MT Group



"This contract marks an extraordinary moment for our company," said Mindaugas

Zakaras, CEO of MT Group. "Being selected to contribute to such a strategically

important infrastructure project in Germany is not only a testament to our

technical capabilities, but a recognition of the trust we have built across the

European energy market. Together with Worley and Deutsche Energy Terminal, we

are fully committed to delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, and

execution excellence. This project will be a reference of historic importance

for MT Group."



The award reflects MT Group's proven capability to execute mission-critical

infrastructure at the highest European standards: on time and with

uncompromising precision.



Baltic FSRU Experience: A Foundation of Trust



MT Group's selection for Brunsbüttel builds on its unmatched experience in

connecting FSRU infrastructure in the Baltic region, where energy independence

and security have been national priorities for over a decade.



- Klaipeda LNG Terminal, Lithuania



As Lithuania's first FSRU facility, the Klaipeda terminal enabled complete

independence from Russian gas imports. MT Group was a key EPC player in its

infrastructure rollout. Today, the terminal serves not only Lithuania but also

Latvia, Estonia, and Finland via regional interconnectors - proving essential

during the 2022-2024 energy crisis.



- Paldiski FSRU Terminal, Estonia (Elering)



In Estonia, MT Group executed the offshore pipeline connection and

infrastructure works for the Paldiski FSRU terminal, operated by Elering. The

project plays a critical role in securing Estonian and Finnish supply, connected

via the Balticconnector pipeline. It was implemented on a fast-track schedule in

direct response to the geopolitical energy shifts of recent years.



These two reference projects showcased MT Group's agility, technical competence,

and trusted delivery-even under high pressure and short timelines.



Solidifying Strategic Footprint in Europe



- This project marks a breakthrough milestone in MT Group's Western European

establishment and will serve as a long-term reference for:

- Strategic LNG import and regasification infrastructure.

- EPC execution under German regulatory and technical standards.

- Multi-stakeholder integration between private developers, state-owned terminal

operators, and international engineering firms.



About MT Group



MT Group is an independent EPC contractor headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania,

delivering high-value infrastructure projects across the energy, industrial, and

clean fuels sectors. With operations throughout Northern, Central, and Western

Europe, the company has built a reputation for technical excellence, execution

reliability, and long-term client trust. MT Group is a key partner in Europe's

evolving energy transition and infrastructure modernization.



Contact:



Migle Poskute-Klimasauskiene

+370 656 57230

mailto:m.klimasauskiene@mtgroup.lt

http://www.mtgroup.lt



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180392/6083037

OTS: MT Group







