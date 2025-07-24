Nemetschek SE Boosts 2025 Revenue Outlook, Reveals Q2 Results

Nemetschek SE has raised its revenue outlook for the financial year 2025 due to a strong second quarter.

The expected currency-adjusted revenue growth for 2025 is now between 20% and 22%, up from the previous forecast of 17% to 19%.

The Group's revenue, including GoCanvas, grew by 27.4% (currency-adjusted: 30.5%) to EUR 290.0 million in Q2 2025.

EBITDA for Q2 2025 increased by 44.0% (currency-adjusted: 46.3%) to EUR 88.5 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 30.5%.

The forecast is contingent on stable macro-economic and industry-specific conditions, without deterioration due to geopolitical tensions or higher tariffs.

All figures for Q2 and the first half of 2025 are preliminary and unaudited, with detailed results to be published on July 31, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 128,30EUR and was up +1,74 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.643,42PKT (-0,05 %).





