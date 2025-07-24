Nabaltec Revises 2025 Revenue Outlook, Earnings Forecast Steady

Nabaltec AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the Financial Year 2025, expecting a decrease of up to 2% compared to the previous year.

Consolidated revenues for the first half of 2025 were EUR 106.5 million, down from EUR 108.4 million in the same period last year.

The original forecast anticipated a revenue increase of 3% to 5%, but this has been impacted by currency effects and market uncertainty due to US trade policy.

Weak demand in the refractory industry and e-mobility sectors is also affecting revenue projections for 2025.

Nabaltec AG maintains its operating profit forecast, expecting an EBIT margin of 7% to 9% for the current Financial Year, down from 10.8% in 2024.

Preliminary EBIT for the first half of 2025 was EUR 8.9 million, compared to EUR 10.9 million in the same period last year, with an EBIT margin of 8.4%.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Nabaltec is on 21.08.2025.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 14,350EUR and was down -2,55 % compared with the previous day.





