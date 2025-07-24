FUTRUE GmbH moves to squeeze out PharmaSGP Holding shareholders.
FUTRUE GmbH is advancing its strategic control over PharmaSGP Holding SE, leveraging legal avenues to consolidate ownership and propel future growth.
- FUTRUE GmbH holds more than 95% of the shares in PharmaSGP Holding SE and has requested a squeeze-out of minority shareholders.
- The squeeze-out request is made under Section 327a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), with cash compensation for minority shareholders.
- FUTRUE GmbH had previously announced its intention to carry out a squeeze-out on June 10, 2025, alongside a public delisting tender offer.
- The cash compensation amount for the squeeze-out will be determined after a valuation of PharmaSGP Holding SE is completed.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE is a leading consumer health company with a focus on over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, primarily distributed through pharmacies.
- In 2024, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €118.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%, and plans to expand its product offerings and European presence.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 28,30EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,06 % since publication.
+2,13 %
+0,71 %
+0,71 %
+21,37 %
+32,71 %
+18,83 %
-3,89 %
-17,71 %
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
