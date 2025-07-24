Tesla, The Payments Group Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Payments Group Holding
|+28,89 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|BACHEM HOLDING
|+26,74 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|West Pharmaceutical Services
|+25,78 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Digital Bros
|-21,70 %
|Unterhaltung
|🟥
|LKQ
|-21,82 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Iridium Communications
|-22,18 %
|Telekommunikation
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Payments Group Holding
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|InnoCan Pharma
|Pharmaindustrie
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Tesla
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tesla
|114
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|DAX
|110
|-
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|66
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|51
|Biotechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|42
|Pharmaindustrie
|Viromed Medical
|42
|Gesundheitswesen
