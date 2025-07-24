Silicon Worms takes off
mAInthink.ai develops DeepAnT Performance, the world's fastest multivariate anomaly detection system (FOTO)
Worms (ots) - Worms is becoming a hotspot for predictive high-end algorithm
development: The deep-tech company mAInthink.ai presents DeepAnT Performance,
currently the most powerful method for anomaly detection in multivariate time
series - faster and more precise than any previous solution on the market.
Under the scientific direction of Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk, one of the leading minds
in the field of machine learning, the mAInthink team in Worms has developed a
system that sets standards: DeepAnT Performance is based on advanced deep
learning architecture and combines the highest detection accuracy with maximum
processing speed.
Designed for highly complex data environments
DeepAnT unfolds its full potential especially in data-intensive sectors such as
finance for example:
- Early detection of financial fraud by detecting non-linear anomalies that
traditional methods do not detect
- Significant reduction of false positives while maintaining maximum precision
- Proactive risk management instead of reactive measures
- Scalability and real-time capability for big data architectures in banking and
financial services
Convincing numbers: DeepAnT dominates all benchmarks
In extensive comparative tests, DeepAnT Performance was tested against the most
well-known methods on the market - including ARIMA, LSTM, Isolation Forest and
rPCA.
Test setup:
- 95% clean data (including seasonal, trend, and mixed time series patterns)
- 5% anomalies , simulated as point, sequence, and correlation-based patterns
- Comparison criteria: Precision, Recall, F1 Score
Results (see graphic):
- DeepAnT Performance 0.95 achieved peak values above 0.95 for all three key
metrics (Precision, Recall, F1 Score)
- Significantly superior to LSTM (Ø approx. 0.85), rPCA (Ø approx. 0.91) and
ARIMA / i-Forest (Ø < 0.80)
- Fastest processing time in the test field - ideal for real-time analysis
"With DeepAnT Performance, we demonstrate that cutting-edge AI doesn't have to
come exclusively from Silicon Valley. Our solution was developed in Worms, the
city of the Nibelungs, by an interdisciplinary team with global ambitions.
We believe that precision, speed, and scalability, as well as the ability to
predict specific processes to be monitored, are the new currency in the fight
against anomalies, fraud, and system instabilities. DeepAnT Performance is our
answer to this challenge-technologically superior, economically relevant, and
ready for immediate deployment." Sascha Rissel, CEO & Founder of mAInthink GmbH
DeepAnT Performance (https://www.mainthink.ai/solutions/deepant-consulting/) -
Technology from Worms for the world
With the development of this high-performance technology, mAInthink.ai from
Worms is positioning itself as a global pacesetter in the field of intelligent
anomaly detection - a key technology for fraud detection (internet fraud), IT
security, predictive analytics, financial management, and next-generation
intensive patient monitoring (healthcare).
Contact:
mAInthink GmbH
Hafenstraße 4d
67547 Worms
Germany
mailto:info@mainthink.ai
Sascha Rissel - CEO
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179343/6083651
OTS: mainthink GmbH
