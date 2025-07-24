mAInthink.ai develops DeepAnT Performance, the world's fastest multivariate anomaly detection system (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Worms (ots) - Worms is becoming a hotspot for predictive high-end algorithm
    development: The deep-tech company mAInthink.ai presents DeepAnT Performance,
    currently the most powerful method for anomaly detection in multivariate time
    series - faster and more precise than any previous solution on the market.

    Under the scientific direction of Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk, one of the leading minds
    in the field of machine learning, the mAInthink team in Worms has developed a
    system that sets standards: DeepAnT Performance is based on advanced deep
    learning architecture and combines the highest detection accuracy with maximum
    processing speed.

    Designed for highly complex data environments

    DeepAnT unfolds its full potential especially in data-intensive sectors such as
    finance for example:

    - Early detection of financial fraud by detecting non-linear anomalies that
    traditional methods do not detect
    - Significant reduction of false positives while maintaining maximum precision
    - Proactive risk management instead of reactive measures
    - Scalability and real-time capability for big data architectures in banking and
    financial services

    Convincing numbers: DeepAnT dominates all benchmarks

    In extensive comparative tests, DeepAnT Performance was tested against the most
    well-known methods on the market - including ARIMA, LSTM, Isolation Forest and
    rPCA.

    Test setup:

    - 95% clean data (including seasonal, trend, and mixed time series patterns)
    - 5% anomalies , simulated as point, sequence, and correlation-based patterns
    - Comparison criteria: Precision, Recall, F1 Score

    Results (see graphic):

    - DeepAnT Performance 0.95 achieved peak values above 0.95 for all three key
    metrics (Precision, Recall, F1 Score)
    - Significantly superior to LSTM (Ø approx. 0.85), rPCA (Ø approx. 0.91) and
    ARIMA / i-Forest (Ø < 0.80)
    - Fastest processing time in the test field - ideal for real-time analysis

    "With DeepAnT Performance, we demonstrate that cutting-edge AI doesn't have to
    come exclusively from Silicon Valley. Our solution was developed in Worms, the
    city of the Nibelungs, by an interdisciplinary team with global ambitions.

    We believe that precision, speed, and scalability, as well as the ability to
    predict specific processes to be monitored, are the new currency in the fight
    against anomalies, fraud, and system instabilities. DeepAnT Performance is our
    answer to this challenge-technologically superior, economically relevant, and
    ready for immediate deployment." Sascha Rissel, CEO & Founder of mAInthink GmbH

    DeepAnT Performance (https://www.mainthink.ai/solutions/deepant-consulting/) -
    Technology from Worms for the world

    With the development of this high-performance technology, mAInthink.ai from
    Worms is positioning itself as a global pacesetter in the field of intelligent
    anomaly detection - a key technology for fraud detection (internet fraud), IT
    security, predictive analytics, financial management, and next-generation
    intensive patient monitoring (healthcare).

