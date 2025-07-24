mAInthink.ai develops DeepAnT Performance, the world's fastest multivariate anomaly detection system (FOTO)

Worms (ots) - Worms is becoming a hotspot for predictive high-end algorithm

development: The deep-tech company mAInthink.ai presents DeepAnT Performance,

currently the most powerful method for anomaly detection in multivariate time

series - faster and more precise than any previous solution on the market.



Under the scientific direction of Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk, one of the leading minds

in the field of machine learning, the mAInthink team in Worms has developed a

system that sets standards: DeepAnT Performance is based on advanced deep

learning architecture and combines the highest detection accuracy with maximum

processing speed.





Designed for highly complex data environments



DeepAnT unfolds its full potential especially in data-intensive sectors such as

finance for example:



- Early detection of financial fraud by detecting non-linear anomalies that

traditional methods do not detect

- Significant reduction of false positives while maintaining maximum precision

- Proactive risk management instead of reactive measures

- Scalability and real-time capability for big data architectures in banking and

financial services



Convincing numbers: DeepAnT dominates all benchmarks



In extensive comparative tests, DeepAnT Performance was tested against the most

well-known methods on the market - including ARIMA, LSTM, Isolation Forest and

rPCA.



Test setup:



- 95% clean data (including seasonal, trend, and mixed time series patterns)

- 5% anomalies , simulated as point, sequence, and correlation-based patterns

- Comparison criteria: Precision, Recall, F1 Score



Results (see graphic):



- DeepAnT Performance 0.95 achieved peak values above 0.95 for all three key

metrics (Precision, Recall, F1 Score)

- Significantly superior to LSTM (Ø approx. 0.85), rPCA (Ø approx. 0.91) and

ARIMA / i-Forest (Ø < 0.80)

- Fastest processing time in the test field - ideal for real-time analysis



"With DeepAnT Performance, we demonstrate that cutting-edge AI doesn't have to

come exclusively from Silicon Valley. Our solution was developed in Worms, the

city of the Nibelungs, by an interdisciplinary team with global ambitions.



We believe that precision, speed, and scalability, as well as the ability to

predict specific processes to be monitored, are the new currency in the fight

against anomalies, fraud, and system instabilities. DeepAnT Performance is our

answer to this challenge-technologically superior, economically relevant, and

ready for immediate deployment." Sascha Rissel, CEO & Founder of mAInthink GmbH



DeepAnT Performance (https://www.mainthink.ai/solutions/deepant-consulting/) -

Technology from Worms for the world



With the development of this high-performance technology, mAInthink.ai from

Worms is positioning itself as a global pacesetter in the field of intelligent

anomaly detection - a key technology for fraud detection (internet fraud), IT

security, predictive analytics, financial management, and next-generation

intensive patient monitoring (healthcare).



Contact:



mAInthink GmbH

Hafenstraße 4d

67547 Worms

Germany

mailto:info@mainthink.ai

Sascha Rissel - CEO



