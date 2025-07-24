Mikrona Group Acquires FTC Dental
Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Mikrona Group AG, a leading Swiss provider
of solutions for orthodontics and digital dentistry, has acquired FTC Frey
Trading & Consulting Sàrl and its affiliated training platform, MYDENTALEXPERT
Sàrl. Mikrona Group is part of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, which is managed
by Winterberg Advisory and KKA Partners.
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, through its subsidiary Mikrona Group AG, has
completed the acquisition of FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl, based in
Crans-près-Céligny, and the associated online training platform MyDentalExpert
Sàrl, located in St-Cergue, in the Swiss canton of Vaud. Founder Bernhard Frey,
a widely recognized expert in root canal treatment and dental preservation, will
retain a stake in both companies and continue as Managing Director. For nearly
two decades, FTC Dental has been a specialist in endodontics, offering a
comprehensive portfolio including shaping instruments, bioceramic materials,
obturation devices, dental microscopes, and loupes. FTC also provides practical,
hands-on training in digital, hybrid, and in-practice formats.
of solutions for orthodontics and digital dentistry, has acquired FTC Frey
Trading & Consulting Sàrl and its affiliated training platform, MYDENTALEXPERT
Sàrl. Mikrona Group is part of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, which is managed
by Winterberg Advisory and KKA Partners.
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, through its subsidiary Mikrona Group AG, has
completed the acquisition of FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl, based in
Crans-près-Céligny, and the associated online training platform MyDentalExpert
Sàrl, located in St-Cergue, in the Swiss canton of Vaud. Founder Bernhard Frey,
a widely recognized expert in root canal treatment and dental preservation, will
retain a stake in both companies and continue as Managing Director. For nearly
two decades, FTC Dental has been a specialist in endodontics, offering a
comprehensive portfolio including shaping instruments, bioceramic materials,
obturation devices, dental microscopes, and loupes. FTC also provides practical,
hands-on training in digital, hybrid, and in-practice formats.
Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz and Mikrona Group, commented:
"FTC Dental is a well-known brand among dental professionals. Their unique
combination of high-quality products and practical training perfectly
complements our group of specialist providers in orthodontics and dentistry.
This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver superior consulting and
expertise-something few others can offer in such technically demanding areas."
Bernhard Frey, Managing Director of FTC Dental, added: "I'm delighted to have
found the right growth partner in Mikrona Group and Healthcare Holding Schweiz.
The Swiss dental market is under increasing cost pressure and urgently needs
high-quality, cost-efficient alternatives and generics in endodontics. Our
solutions benefit both dentists and patients. Many dental clinics, DSOs and
universities are already using our products-and we welcome all inquiries for
product trials or in-practice training."
About FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl and MyDentalExpert Sàrl
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Crans-près-Céligny, FTC Frey Trading &
Consulting Sàrl is a specialized supplier of high-quality endodontic products
for dentists and endodontists across Switzerland, known for its responsive
service and comprehensive education offerings. Operating under the brand FTC
Dental, the company provides cutting-edge instruments, accessories, and clinical
training. Founded in 2022, MyDentalExpert Sàrl, based in St-Cergue, complements
the portfolio with a digital platform offering practical online and hybrid
"FTC Dental is a well-known brand among dental professionals. Their unique
combination of high-quality products and practical training perfectly
complements our group of specialist providers in orthodontics and dentistry.
This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver superior consulting and
expertise-something few others can offer in such technically demanding areas."
Bernhard Frey, Managing Director of FTC Dental, added: "I'm delighted to have
found the right growth partner in Mikrona Group and Healthcare Holding Schweiz.
The Swiss dental market is under increasing cost pressure and urgently needs
high-quality, cost-efficient alternatives and generics in endodontics. Our
solutions benefit both dentists and patients. Many dental clinics, DSOs and
universities are already using our products-and we welcome all inquiries for
product trials or in-practice training."
About FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl and MyDentalExpert Sàrl
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Crans-près-Céligny, FTC Frey Trading &
Consulting Sàrl is a specialized supplier of high-quality endodontic products
for dentists and endodontists across Switzerland, known for its responsive
service and comprehensive education offerings. Operating under the brand FTC
Dental, the company provides cutting-edge instruments, accessories, and clinical
training. Founded in 2022, MyDentalExpert Sàrl, based in St-Cergue, complements
the portfolio with a digital platform offering practical online and hybrid
Autor folgen