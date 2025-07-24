Mikrona Group Acquires FTC Dental

Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Mikrona Group AG, a leading Swiss provider

of solutions for orthodontics and digital dentistry, has acquired FTC Frey

Trading & Consulting Sàrl and its affiliated training platform, MYDENTALEXPERT

Sàrl. Mikrona Group is part of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, which is managed

by Winterberg Advisory and KKA Partners.



Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, through its subsidiary Mikrona Group AG, has

completed the acquisition of FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl, based in

Crans-près-Céligny, and the associated online training platform MyDentalExpert

Sàrl, located in St-Cergue, in the Swiss canton of Vaud. Founder Bernhard Frey,

a widely recognized expert in root canal treatment and dental preservation, will

retain a stake in both companies and continue as Managing Director. For nearly

two decades, FTC Dental has been a specialist in endodontics, offering a

comprehensive portfolio including shaping instruments, bioceramic materials,

obturation devices, dental microscopes, and loupes. FTC also provides practical,

hands-on training in digital, hybrid, and in-practice formats.







"FTC Dental is a well-known brand among dental professionals. Their unique

combination of high-quality products and practical training perfectly

complements our group of specialist providers in orthodontics and dentistry.

This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver superior consulting and

expertise-something few others can offer in such technically demanding areas."



Bernhard Frey, Managing Director of FTC Dental, added: "I'm delighted to have

found the right growth partner in Mikrona Group and Healthcare Holding Schweiz.

The Swiss dental market is under increasing cost pressure and urgently needs

high-quality, cost-efficient alternatives and generics in endodontics. Our

solutions benefit both dentists and patients. Many dental clinics, DSOs and

universities are already using our products-and we welcome all inquiries for

product trials or in-practice training."



About FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl and MyDentalExpert Sàrl



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Crans-près-Céligny, FTC Frey Trading &

Consulting Sàrl is a specialized supplier of high-quality endodontic products

for dentists and endodontists across Switzerland, known for its responsive

service and comprehensive education offerings. Operating under the brand FTC

Dental, the company provides cutting-edge instruments, accessories, and clinical

training. Founded in 2022, MyDentalExpert Sàrl, based in St-Cergue, complements

the portfolio with a digital platform offering practical online and hybrid





