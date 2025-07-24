    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Mikrona Group Acquires FTC Dental

    Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Mikrona Group AG, a leading Swiss provider
    of solutions for orthodontics and digital dentistry, has acquired FTC Frey
    Trading & Consulting Sàrl and its affiliated training platform, MYDENTALEXPERT
    Sàrl. Mikrona Group is part of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, which is managed
    by Winterberg Advisory and KKA Partners.

    Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, through its subsidiary Mikrona Group AG, has
    completed the acquisition of FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl, based in
    Crans-près-Céligny, and the associated online training platform MyDentalExpert
    Sàrl, located in St-Cergue, in the Swiss canton of Vaud. Founder Bernhard Frey,
    a widely recognized expert in root canal treatment and dental preservation, will
    retain a stake in both companies and continue as Managing Director. For nearly
    two decades, FTC Dental has been a specialist in endodontics, offering a
    comprehensive portfolio including shaping instruments, bioceramic materials,
    obturation devices, dental microscopes, and loupes. FTC also provides practical,
    hands-on training in digital, hybrid, and in-practice formats.

    Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz and Mikrona Group, commented:
    "FTC Dental is a well-known brand among dental professionals. Their unique
    combination of high-quality products and practical training perfectly
    complements our group of specialist providers in orthodontics and dentistry.
    This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver superior consulting and
    expertise-something few others can offer in such technically demanding areas."

    Bernhard Frey, Managing Director of FTC Dental, added: "I'm delighted to have
    found the right growth partner in Mikrona Group and Healthcare Holding Schweiz.
    The Swiss dental market is under increasing cost pressure and urgently needs
    high-quality, cost-efficient alternatives and generics in endodontics. Our
    solutions benefit both dentists and patients. Many dental clinics, DSOs and
    universities are already using our products-and we welcome all inquiries for
    product trials or in-practice training."

    About FTC Frey Trading & Consulting Sàrl and MyDentalExpert Sàrl

    Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Crans-près-Céligny, FTC Frey Trading &
    Consulting Sàrl is a specialized supplier of high-quality endodontic products
    for dentists and endodontists across Switzerland, known for its responsive
    service and comprehensive education offerings. Operating under the brand FTC
    Dental, the company provides cutting-edge instruments, accessories, and clinical
    training. Founded in 2022, MyDentalExpert Sàrl, based in St-Cergue, complements
    the portfolio with a digital platform offering practical online and hybrid
