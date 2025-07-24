PUMA Q2 Results: Outlook for 2025 Lowered
PUMA faces a financial storm in Q2 2025, with sales down 2% and a €247 million net loss, prompting a revised outlook and strategic shifts amid macroeconomic challenges and tariff impacts.
- PUMA announced preliminary results for Q2 2025, reporting a 2.0% decline in currency-adjusted sales to €1,942.2 million and a net loss of €247.0 million.
- The company lowered its 2025 outlook, now expecting low double-digit percentage decline in currency-adjusted sales, previously forecasted as low- to mid-single-digit growth.
- Adjusted EBIT for Q2 2025 was €-13.2 million, impacted by a lower gross profit margin and one-time costs of €84.6 million.
- PUMA anticipates ongoing macroeconomic challenges and the effects of U.S. tariffs, estimated to impact gross profit by around €80 million.
- The company revised its full-year EBIT forecast to a loss, down from a previous expectation of €445 million to €525 million.
- PUMA also adjusted its capital expenditure plans, now expecting to invest around €250 million in 2025, down from €300 million.
