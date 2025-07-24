PUMA Q2 Results: Outlook for 2025 Lowered

PUMA announced preliminary results for Q2 2025, reporting a 2.0% decline in currency-adjusted sales to €1,942.2 million and a net loss of €247.0 million.

The company lowered its 2025 outlook, now expecting low double-digit percentage decline in currency-adjusted sales, previously forecasted as low- to mid-single-digit growth.

Adjusted EBIT for Q2 2025 was €-13.2 million, impacted by a lower gross profit margin and one-time costs of €84.6 million.

PUMA anticipates ongoing macroeconomic challenges and the effects of U.S. tariffs, estimated to impact gross profit by around €80 million.

The company revised its full-year EBIT forecast to a loss, down from a previous expectation of €445 million to €525 million.

PUMA also adjusted its capital expenditure plans, now expecting to invest around €250 million in 2025, down from €300 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PUMA is on 31.07.2025.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 23,145EUR and was down -5,26 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.553,84PKT (-0,33 %).





