PUMA Faces Q2 Sales Drop, Cuts 2025 Forecast
PUMA's Q2 2025 was marked by a 2.0% sales decline, driven by currency challenges and tariffs, with regional disparities and strategic adjustments shaping its revised outlook.
Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
- PUMA reported a 2.0% currency-adjusted sales decline in Q2 2025, with significant impacts from currency headwinds and U.S. tariffs.
- The decline was mainly driven by key markets such as North America (-9.1%), Europe (-3.9%), and Greater China (-3.9%), while Latin America (+16.1%) showed growth.
- Gross profit margin decreased by 70 basis points to 46.1%, influenced by increased promotional activity and unfavorable currency effects.
- PUMA incurred one-time costs of €84.6 million in Q2, contributing to a net loss of €247.0 million, with adjusted EBIT falling to €-13.2 million.
- The company revised its 2025 outlook, now expecting a low double-digit percentage decline in currency-adjusted sales and a full-year EBIT loss.
- PUMA plans to reduce inventory levels and has adjusted its capital expenditure plans to €250 million for 2025, down from the previous €300 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PUMA is on 31.07.2025.
The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 22,745EUR and was down -6,90 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.553,84PKT (-0,33 %).
-6,90 %
+9,00 %
+14,74 %
+6,57 %
-45,14 %
-65,14 %
-63,60 %
+52,95 %
-31,62 %
ISIN:DE0006969603WKN:696960
