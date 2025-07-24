PUMA Faces Q2 Sales Drop, Cuts 2025 Forecast

PUMA reported a 2.0% currency-adjusted sales decline in Q2 2025, with significant impacts from currency headwinds and U.S. tariffs.

The decline was mainly driven by key markets such as North America (-9.1%), Europe (-3.9%), and Greater China (-3.9%), while Latin America (+16.1%) showed growth.

Gross profit margin decreased by 70 basis points to 46.1%, influenced by increased promotional activity and unfavorable currency effects.

PUMA incurred one-time costs of €84.6 million in Q2, contributing to a net loss of €247.0 million, with adjusted EBIT falling to €-13.2 million.

The company revised its 2025 outlook, now expecting a low double-digit percentage decline in currency-adjusted sales and a full-year EBIT loss.

PUMA plans to reduce inventory levels and has adjusted its capital expenditure plans to €250 million for 2025, down from the previous €300 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PUMA is on 31.07.2025.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 22,745EUR and was down -6,90 % compared with the previous day.

