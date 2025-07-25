105 0 Kommentare Orell Füssli Soars on a Thriving Growth Journey

Orell Füssli's financial journey in the first half of 2025 paints a picture of growth and innovation. With a 12% revenue surge to CHF 120.1 million and a leap in EBIT, the company showcases resilience and strategic foresight. The Security Printing Division's impressive strides and the launch of a cutting-edge banknote app underline its innovative edge. Despite Zeiser's sales dip, a robust order backlog fuels optimism for future growth. Orell Füssli Thalia's sales boost and bookstore expansion, alongside strategic acquisitions, mark a forward-thinking approach. Procivis is poised to capitalize on the e-ID wave in Europe, bolstered by a strengthened sales force.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

