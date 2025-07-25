Orell Füssli Soars on a Thriving Growth Journey
Orell Füssli's financial journey in the first half of 2025 paints a picture of growth and innovation. With a 12% revenue surge to CHF 120.1 million and a leap in EBIT, the company showcases resilience and strategic foresight. The Security Printing Division's impressive strides and the launch of a cutting-edge banknote app underline its innovative edge. Despite Zeiser's sales dip, a robust order backlog fuels optimism for future growth. Orell Füssli Thalia's sales boost and bookstore expansion, alongside strategic acquisitions, mark a forward-thinking approach. Procivis is poised to capitalize on the e-ID wave in Europe, bolstered by a strengthened sales force.
- Orell Füssli reported a 12% increase in revenue to CHF 120.1 million and a significant rise in EBIT to CHF 10.2 million in the first half of 2025.
- The Security Printing Division achieved revenue growth to CHF 47.3 million, with an improved EBIT of CHF 11.9 million, and introduced a new banknote authentication app.
- The Zeiser division experienced a decline in sales to CHF 9.3 million due to cautious customer investment, but remains optimistic due to a solid order backlog.
- Orell Füssli Thalia increased its sales to CHF 54.2 million and plans to expand its bookstore network with a new location in Basel.
- The acquisition of Verlag SKV AG expanded Orell Füssli Publishers' portfolio, focusing on educational media and digital learning platforms.
- Procivis is well-positioned for the e-ID business in Europe, with increased momentum due to the eIDAS 2.0 regulation, and has strengthened its sales team across Europe.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Orell Fuessli is on 25.07.2025.
