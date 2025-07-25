Boost Profits Amid Market Uncertainty

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBystronic Namen-Akt (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)
    Bystronic AG navigates market uncertainties with strategic finesse, achieving notable profitability and setting the stage for future success.

    • Bystronic AG reported improved profitability in a continued uncertain market environment, with stable order intake at the previous year's level.
    • Sales slightly decreased as expected, but operating performance improved due to restructuring and optimized business processes.
    • The company's EBIT loss reduced significantly from CHF -23 million in H1 2024 to CHF -8 million in H1 2025.
    • Bystronic expects slightly lower sales but an improved operating result for the full year 2025, assuming no worsening in the geopolitical situation.
    • The Systems Division saw a higher order intake, particularly in the tube laser cutting business, while the Service Division experienced a slight decline.
    • CEO Domenico Iacovelli highlighted the successful restructuring and new organizational structure, which positions Bystronic to regain market share when the economic environment improves.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 25.07.2025.


