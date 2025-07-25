    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsZehnder Group (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Zehnder Group (A)
    Ventilation Boom Drives Sales Surge in H1

    In the first half of 2025, Zehnder Group achieved remarkable growth, with sales soaring by 11% and net profit skyrocketing by 229%, largely fueled by the booming ventilation segment.

    • Group sales increased by 11% to EUR 382.8 million in the first half of 2025, driven by a 24% increase in the ventilation segment.
    • The operating result (EBIT) rose by 45% to EUR 32.7 million, with an EBIT margin of 8.5%, and no one-off effects were reported.
    • Net profit surged by 229% to EUR 23.5 million, and cash flow from operating activities grew by 60% to EUR 22.9 million.
    • The ventilation segment accounted for 66% of total sales, with significant growth in the EMEA region, particularly in Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Italy.
    • Sales in the radiator segment decreased by 8% to EUR 128.7 million, partly due to the divestment of the Climate Ceiling Solutions division.
    • Zehnder Group expects full-year 2025 sales between EUR 740 million and EUR 770 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin approximately on the level of the first six months.

    Zehnder Group (A)

    -2,41 %
    -0,20 %
    +9,57 %
    +40,73 %
    +25,74 %
    +25,02 %
    +117,28 %
    +102,77 %
