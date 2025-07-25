Ventilation Boom Drives Sales Surge in H1
In the first half of 2025, Zehnder Group achieved remarkable growth, with sales soaring by 11% and net profit skyrocketing by 229%, largely fueled by the booming ventilation segment.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Group sales increased by 11% to EUR 382.8 million in the first half of 2025, driven by a 24% increase in the ventilation segment.
- The operating result (EBIT) rose by 45% to EUR 32.7 million, with an EBIT margin of 8.5%, and no one-off effects were reported.
- Net profit surged by 229% to EUR 23.5 million, and cash flow from operating activities grew by 60% to EUR 22.9 million.
- The ventilation segment accounted for 66% of total sales, with significant growth in the EMEA region, particularly in Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Italy.
- Sales in the radiator segment decreased by 8% to EUR 128.7 million, partly due to the divestment of the Climate Ceiling Solutions division.
- Zehnder Group expects full-year 2025 sales between EUR 740 million and EUR 770 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin approximately on the level of the first six months.
ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU
