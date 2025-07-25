Palfinger's Order Surge & Service Strength in H1 2025
Palfinger AG's financial journey in 2025 paints a picture of resilience and ambition. Despite a dip in early earnings, the company reported a robust revenue of EUR 1,139.5 million. Strategic expansions and a doubling share price underscore Palfinger's market confidence. With ambitious targets set for 2030, Palfinger is poised for a transformative decade.
- Palfinger AG reported revenue of EUR 1,139.5 million, EBIT of EUR 90.4 million, and a consolidated net result of EUR 50.1 million for the first half of 2025.
- The company experienced increased order intake, particularly in the EMEA region, and invested in expanding its global service network, including new hubs in Madrid, Duisburg, and Singapore.
- Despite a decline in earnings and revenue in the first half of 2025, Palfinger aims to compensate for this in the second half of the year, supported by positive market signals and ongoing recovery.
- Palfinger's share price has shown strong performance, with a 100% increase since the start of the year, and the company joined the Vienna Stock Exchange's "100 Club" due to its outstanding market confidence.
- The company sees long-term growth opportunities in global investment initiatives, such as Germany's fiscal package and the US Stargate Project, and aims to double its service business revenue to EUR 700 million by 2030.
- Palfinger's financial targets for 2027 include revenue of EUR 2.7 billion, an EBIT margin of 10%, and a ROCE of over 12%, with new ambitious targets for 2030 to be announced in October.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 25.07.2025.
