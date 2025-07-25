Steyr Motors: €20M Maritime Expansion with New Supply Deals

Steyr Motors AG has signed supply agreements exceeding EUR 20 million for maritime applications.

The agreements involve the delivery of over 600 inboard diesel engines to partners in the UK, Italy, France, and China.

The company is expanding its expertise from land-based defense vehicles to maritime applications, aiming for strategic growth diversification.

Steyr Motors is recognized for its high-performance diesel engines used in military and civilian boats, special vehicles, and auxiliary power units.

In 2024, Steyr Motors achieved an adjusted EBIT margin of 24% and aims for a 40% revenue increase and an EBIT margin above 20% in 2025.

The company expects additional orders in the marine sector due to strong market interest and its advanced technological base.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 60,00EUR and was up +2,04 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,50 % since publication.





