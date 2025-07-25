Tesla, The Payments Group Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 197953527
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Payments Group Holding
|+26,45 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
|+7,15 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Edwards Lifesciences
|+7,11 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|YASKAWA Electric
|-5,93 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Champion Iron
|-6,08 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|PUMA
|-17,76 %
|Freizeit
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Payments Group Holding
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Daimler Truck Holding
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|PUMA
|Freizeit
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tesla
|128
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|64
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|DroneShield
|58
|Sonstige Technologie
|Evotec
|54
|Biotechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|53
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|27
|Rohstoffe
