Rational AG: Markus Paschmann Stays on Board for Sales & Marketing

Markus Paschmann has been reappointed to the Executive Board of Rational AG for Sales and Marketing for an additional three years, until February 2029.

Markus Paschmann has been a member of the Executive Board since December 2013 and was appointed Deputy Chairman in February 2023.

The Supervisory Board emphasizes the importance of continuity and sustainability in Rational AG's business philosophy.

Rational AG is a global leader in innovative cooking systems for commercial food preparation, serving a wide range of customers.

The market potential for combi-steamers is estimated at 4.8 million customers, with 75% still using traditional cooking equipment.

Rational AG achieved a global market share of 50% in 2024, with sales revenues of 1,194 million euros and an EBIT margin of 26%.

The next important date, Financial Figures / Half-Year 2025 Conference Call, at Rational is on 05.08.2025.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 715,00EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.539,45PKT (-0,05 %).





