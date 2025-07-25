H&R Reveals Early 2025 Financial Insights

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported preliminary sales revenues of EUR 653.1 million for the first half of 2025, down from EUR 675.6 million in HY1-2024.

EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was EUR 40.1 million, slightly lower than EUR 41.1 million in the same period last year.

The company experienced a decline in net income, reporting EUR 0.3 million for the first half of 2025 compared to EUR 2.8 million in HY1-2024, largely due to higher tax expenses.

The ChemPharm Refining segment showed improved operating earnings with an EBITDA of EUR 26.9 million for the first half of 2025, while the Plastics segment reported a significant loss of EUR -1.9 million.

Operating cash flow improved significantly to EUR 32.7 million in Q2-2025, compared to EUR -5.9 million in Q2-2024, reflecting better management of raw material costs.

The final financial figures and further business developments will be published in the half-year report on August 15, 2025, with expectations for the second half of the year dependent on raw material prices and market conditions.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H&R is on 15.08.2025.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,9800EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.






