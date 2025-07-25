97 0 Kommentare Nordic HY Market Sets 2025 Record; Global Demand Surges

The Nordic high-yield market has shattered records in 2025, drawing global attention with its impressive growth and strategic advantages. With a staggering €12.2 billion in issuance, the market has surged by 30%, highlighting its robust appeal. Pareto Securities, a key player, has facilitated over 60% of these transactions, underscoring its pivotal role in this dynamic landscape.

The Nordic high-yield (HY) market reached a record level in the first half of 2025, with an issuance volume of €12.2 billion, a 30% increase compared to the previous year.

There is growing international interest in the Nordic HY market due to its efficient structure, quick placement, flexible structure, and competitive transaction costs.

Germany saw a significant increase in Nordic HY issuance, reaching €750 million, a 94% increase from the previous year, marking a new half-year record.

Despite geopolitical tensions causing volatility in the second quarter, the Nordic HY market remained stable, supported by stable liquidity and controlled investor positioning.

Pareto Securities was involved in over 60% of all Nordic HY transactions in the first half of 2025, participating in 58 debt-capital-market transactions with a volume of over €8 billion.

Pareto Securities, founded in 1986 and headquartered in Norway, has a strong international presence and offers a wide range of financial services, including equity and fixed-income securities brokerage, capital financing, and advisory services.





