Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 25.07.25
Foto: Arne Dedert - picture alliance/dpa
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 25.07.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-0,32 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (-0,04 %), Vonovia SE (-1,15 %), Gold (-0,66 %), E.ON SE (-0,54 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|DY9877
|Long
|39,31
|171,40 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|FA2X00
|Long
|25,49
|129,43 Tsd.
|Gold
|NB1T3T
|Short
|17,57
|73,97 Tsd.
|E.ON SE
|SX19B5
|Long
|4,24
|73,20 Tsd.
|Bayer AG
|VK9GJP
|Long
|19,27
|72,51 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Nvidia Corporation
|SY1MKU
|Long
|3,31
|44,93 Tsd.
|Nvidia Corporation
|VC3WWN
|Long
|4,74
|12,74 Tsd.
|Evotec SE
|DQ60DK
|Long
|2,90
|11,50 Tsd.
|The Boeing Company
|SU0RKL
|Long
|9,73
|10,18 Tsd.
|SAP SE
|HS8X15
|Long
|5,21
|9,28 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|Vonovia SE
|
Classic
|SY1K71
|99,56 Tsd.
|DAX-Future
|
Classic
|HG3VN3
|57,63 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PD995X
|52,96 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PD99RS
|52,66 Tsd.
|Delivery Hero
|
Sonstige
|DK1DVJ
|52,41 Tsd.
