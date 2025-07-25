    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX

    Umsatzspitzenreiter

    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 25.07.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 25.07.25
    Foto: Arne Dedert - picture alliance/dpa

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 25.07.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-0,32 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (-0,04 %), Vonovia SE (-1,15 %), Gold (-0,66 %), E.ON SE (-0,54 %).

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.580,00€
    Basispreis
    18,13
    Ask
    × 13,59
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.940,71€
    Basispreis
    17,93
    Ask
    × 13,55
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    DAX Performance DY9877 Long 39,31 171,40 Tsd.
    DAX Performance FA2X00 Long 25,49 129,43 Tsd.
    Gold NB1T3T Short 17,57 73,97 Tsd.
    E.ON SE SX19B5 Long 4,24 73,20 Tsd.
    Bayer AG VK9GJP Long 19,27 72,51 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Nvidia Corporation SY1MKU Long 3,31 44,93 Tsd.
    Nvidia Corporation VC3WWN Long 4,74 12,74 Tsd.
    Evotec SE DQ60DK Long 2,90 11,50 Tsd.
    The Boeing Company SU0RKL Long 9,73 10,18 Tsd.
    SAP SE HS8X15 Long 5,21 9,28 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    Vonovia SE
    Classic
    		SY1K71 99,56 Tsd.
    DAX-Future
    Classic
    		HG3VN3 57,63 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PD995X 52,96 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PD99RS 52,66 Tsd.
    Delivery Hero
    Sonstige
    		DK1DVJ 52,41 Tsd.



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Umsatzspitzenreiter Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 25.07.25 In der heutigen Finanzübersicht präsentieren wir Ihnen die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 25.07.2025, basierend auf den Daten von 12:00 Uhr. Diese Informationen bieten Ihnen einen umfassenden Überblick über die aktuellen Markttrends und Handelsaktivitäten in diesen Anlageklassen.