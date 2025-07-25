    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAccentro Real Estate AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate
    Accentro Real Estate: Restructuring Plan & New Board Members Unveiled

    Accentro Real Estate AG is embarking on a transformative journey with a comprehensive restructuring plan. This plan involves a lock-up agreement, new supervisory appointments, and the issuance of EUR 77 million in bonds. Submitted under the StaRUG, the plan aims to refinance existing bonds and boost liquidity. New board members will steer the company, with bondholders having rights to new bonds and shares.

    • Accentro Real Estate AG has signed a lock-up agreement and finalized a restructuring plan, including new appointments to the Supervisory Board.
    • The restructuring plan will be submitted to the competent court in Berlin under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG).
    • Accentro plans to issue EUR 77 million in New Super Senior Bonds with a 10% interest rate to refinance existing bonds and improve liquidity.
    • Bondholders will have subscription rights for New Super Senior Bonds based on their holdings of existing bonds, with options for acquiring new shares.
    • The restructuring plan includes a mandatory redemption concept tied to property sales and receivables, with specific return requirements for early redemptions.
    • The current Supervisory Board members will be discharged, and new members Lenny Lionel Michel, Paul Sisak, and Dr. Nedim Cen will be appointed.

    The next important date, Publication of interim report as of June 30, 2025., at Accentro Real Estate is on 01.08.2025.

    The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,1605EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous day.


    Accentro Real Estate

    -1,83 %
    +15,44 %
    -25,94 %
    -55,14 %
    -19,49 %
    -96,63 %
    -98,32 %
    -94,66 %
    -99,54 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB





