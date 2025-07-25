Siltronic AG Extends CEO & CFO Contracts: Leadership Secured!

The Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG has extended the contracts of CEO Dr. Michael Heckmeier and CFO Claudia Schmitt by five years each.

Dr. Heckmeier's contract now runs until May 5, 2031, while Schmitt's extends to June 30, 2031.

The extensions aim to ensure continuity in the company's leadership and reflect the board's confidence in the executive team.

Dr. Heckmeier has been CEO since May 2023, successfully navigating challenges in the wafer industry and enhancing the company's efficiency.

Claudia Schmitt, CFO since June 2023, has played a key role in financial management and stability following significant growth investments.

Siltronic AG is a leading wafer manufacturer with a global presence, employing around 4,400 people and listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SILTRONIC AG is on 29.07.2025.

The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 41,73EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.802,01PKT (-0,31 %).





