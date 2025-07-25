    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsADOCIA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ADOCIA
    DAX, ADOCIA & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 ADOCIA +50,37 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Coursera +33,38 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Comfort Systems USA +18,60 % Industrie/Mischkonzerne Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Meitu -14,84 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 PUMA -15,26 % Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 The Payments Group Holding -16,77 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Newmont Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Evotec Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Volkswagen (VW) Vz Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      PUMA Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      The Payments Group Holding Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 156 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 104 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 96 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      PUMA 76 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 74 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      The Platform Group 64 Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, ADOCIA & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.