DAX, ADOCIA & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Fashionette AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ADOCIA
|+50,37 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Coursera
|+33,38 %
|Internet
|🥉
|Comfort Systems USA
|+18,60 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|Meitu
|-14,84 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|PUMA
|-15,26 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|The Payments Group Holding
|-16,77 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Newmont Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|PUMA
|Freizeit
|The Payments Group Holding
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|156
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|104
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|96
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|PUMA
|76
|Freizeit
|Evotec
|74
|Biotechnologie
|The Platform Group
|64
|Einzelhandel
ADOCIA
Wochenperformance: +28,83 %
Wochenperformance: +28,83 %
Platz 1
Coursera
Wochenperformance: +21,50 %
Wochenperformance: +21,50 %
Platz 2
Comfort Systems USA
Wochenperformance: +10,93 %
Wochenperformance: +10,93 %
Platz 3
Meitu
Wochenperformance: -9,57 %
Wochenperformance: -9,57 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
The Payments Group Holding
Wochenperformance: +135,62 %
Wochenperformance: +135,62 %
Platz 6
Newmont Corporation
Wochenperformance: +7,96 %
Wochenperformance: +7,96 %
Platz 7
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Platz 8
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: +3,30 %
Wochenperformance: +3,30 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,28 %
Wochenperformance: -4,28 %
Platz 10
Platz 11
The Payments Group Holding
Wochenperformance: +135,62 %
Wochenperformance: +135,62 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,01 %
Wochenperformance: -1,01 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,28 %
Wochenperformance: -4,28 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -5,33 %
Wochenperformance: -5,33 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Platz 17
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -8,92 %
Wochenperformance: -8,92 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
13 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte