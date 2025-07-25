PIERER Mobility: Early H1 2025 Results Unveiled

Revenue for H1 2025 was €425 million, with more than 50,000 motorcycles sold to dealers and importers.

End customer demand remained strong, with over 100,000 motorcycles sold, significantly reducing inventory levels.

A restructuring profit of €1,187 million resulted in positive earnings, with EBITDA at €1,003 million, EBIT at €931 million, and net income for the period at €740 million.

The restructuring proceedings within the KTM Group were successfully completed, impacting all aspects of the Group.

Total motorcycle sales declined by 42.2% due to restructuring and economic factors, but sales in India increased by over 8% due to a strong partnership with Bajaj Auto.

The bicycle segment is winding down faster than planned, with Husqvarna and GASGAS brands to be sold out by the end of 2025, while the Felt brand continues.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 26.08.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 18,400EUR and was up +3,49 % compared with the previous day.





