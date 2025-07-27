Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 30/25
In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.
Insiderkäufe vom 21.07.25 bis 27.07.25
|Unternehmen
|Anzahl
|Volumen
|Stücke
|1
|186,76 Tsd.€
|6,67 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|31,88 Tsd.$
|749 Stk.
|1
|14,70 Tsd.€
|21,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|7,82 Tsd.€
|2,61 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|5,25 Tsd.€
|5,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|3,40 Tsd.$
|1.000 Stk.
Insiderverkäufe vom 21.07.25 bis 27.07.25
|Unternehmen
|Anzahl
|Volumen
|Stücke
|1
|7,72 Mio.$
|45,17 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|6,21 Mio.$
|125,34 Tsd. Stk.
|2
|3,51 Mio.$
|94,70 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|1,76 Mio.$
|400,04 Tsd. Stk.
|2
|1,60 Mio.$
|20,35 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|1,51 Mio.$
|100,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|1,20 Mio.$
|49,60 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|975,17 Tsd.$
|26,45 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|962,90 Tsd.$
|6,90 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|700,50 Tsd.$
|5,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|572,40 Tsd.$
|45,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|392,00 Tsd.$
|5,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|179,01 Tsd.$
|1,26 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|171,00 Tsd.$
|16,90 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|154,38 Tsd.$
|2,50 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|105,00 Tsd.$
|30,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|77,67 Tsd.$
|1,94 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|66,95 Tsd.$
|89,27 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|26,99 Tsd.$
|264 Stk.
|1
|22,00 Tsd.$
|2,20 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|6,38 Tsd.$
|2,57 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|852,12$
|526 Stk.
TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,15 %
Platz 1
Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +11,30 %
Platz 2
Waystar Holding
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 3
UWM Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +1,43 %
Platz 4
Block (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,99 %
Platz 5
Riot Platforms
Wochenperformance: +5,89 %
Platz 6
Warby Parker Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Platz 7
Rexford Industrial Realty
Wochenperformance: +3,92 %
Platz 8
Nicolet Bankshares
Wochenperformance: -5,57 %
Platz 9
Palomar Holdings
Wochenperformance: -5,83 %
Platz 10
UiPath Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,69 %
Platz 11
Metropolitan Bank Holding
Wochenperformance: -6,81 %
Platz 12
PharmaSGP Holding
Wochenperformance: +0,71 %
Platz 13
TD SYNNEX Corporation
Wochenperformance: +0,81 %
Platz 14
Hagerty Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,12 %
Platz 15
Oil-Dri of America
Wochenperformance: -4,72 %
Platz 16
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +33,88 %
Platz 17
Portland General Electric
Wochenperformance: +1,72 %
Platz 18
MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc 2023-19.12.2028 on MultiSensor AI
Wochenperformance: -24,28 %
Platz 19
Plumas Bancorp
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Platz 20
Lumentum Holdings
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Platz 21
Overstock.Com
Wochenperformance: +22,31 %
Platz 22
CONVALUE
Wochenperformance: -9,72 %
Platz 23
Meta Wolf
Wochenperformance: +5,23 %
Platz 24
Mural Oncology Registred
Wochenperformance: -0,29 %
Platz 25
KST Beteiligungs
Wochenperformance: +3,81 %
Platz 26
CalciMedica
Wochenperformance: +24,20 %
Platz 27
Vivid Seats Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,29 %
Platz 28
