    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTKO GROUP HOLDINGS Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Registered (A)
    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 30/25

    In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.

    Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 30/25
    Foto: Square Capital LLC

    Insiderkäufe vom 21.07.25 bis 27.07.25

    Unternehmen Anzahl Volumen Stücke
    PharmaSGP Holding SE
    		1 186,76 Tsd. 6,67 Tsd. Stk.
    Plumas Bancorp
    		1 31,88 Tsd.$ 749 Stk.
    CONVALUE SE
    		1 14,70 Tsd. 21,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Meta Wolf AG
    		1 7,82 Tsd. 2,61 Tsd. Stk.
    KST Beteiligungs AG
    		1 5,25 Tsd. 5,00 Tsd. Stk.
    CalciMedica
    		1 3,40 Tsd.$ 1.000 Stk.

    Insiderverkäufe vom 21.07.25 bis 27.07.25

    Unternehmen Anzahl Volumen Stücke
    TKO GROUP HOLDINGS Registered (A)
    		1 7,72 Mio.$ 45,17 Tsd. Stk.
    Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
    		1 6,21 Mio.$ 125,34 Tsd. Stk.
    Waystar Holding
    		2 3,51 Mio.$ 94,70 Tsd. Stk.
    UWM Holdings Registered (A)
    		1 1,76 Mio.$ 400,04 Tsd. Stk.
    Block (A)
    		2 1,60 Mio.$ 20,35 Tsd. Stk.
    Riot Platforms
    		1 1,51 Mio.$ 100,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Warby Parker Registered (A)
    		1 1,20 Mio.$ 49,60 Tsd. Stk.
    Rexford Industrial Realty
    		1 975,17 Tsd.$ 26,45 Tsd. Stk.
    Nicolet Bankshares
    		1 962,90 Tsd.$ 6,90 Tsd. Stk.
    Palomar Holdings
    		1 700,50 Tsd.$ 5,00 Tsd. Stk.
    UiPath Registered (A)
    		1 572,40 Tsd.$ 45,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Metropolitan Bank Holding
    		1 392,00 Tsd.$ 5,00 Tsd. Stk.
    TD SYNNEX Corporation
    		1 179,01 Tsd.$ 1,26 Tsd. Stk.
    Hagerty Registered (A)
    		1 171,00 Tsd.$ 16,90 Tsd. Stk.
    Oil-Dri of America
    		1 154,38 Tsd.$ 2,50 Tsd. Stk.
    Opendoor Technologies
    		1 105,00 Tsd.$ 30,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Portland General Electric
    		1 77,67 Tsd.$ 1,94 Tsd. Stk.
    MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc 2023-19.12.2028 on MultiSensor AI
    		1 66,95 Tsd.$ 89,27 Tsd. Stk.
    Lumentum Holdings
    		1 26,99 Tsd.$ 264 Stk.
    Overstock.Com
    		1 22,00 Tsd.$ 2,20 Tsd. Stk.
    Mural Oncology Registred
    		1 6,38 Tsd.$ 2,57 Tsd. Stk.
    Vivid Seats Registered (A)
    		1 852,12$ 526 Stk.



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Directors Dealings
    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 30/25 In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.